ESA’s Mars Express Captures Stunning Evidence of Ancient Floods on Mars

The European Space Agency has released striking new images of Mars, revealing stunning geological formations shaped by catastrophic floods billions of years ago.

Captured by the long-running Mars Express mission, the visuals focus on Shalbatana Vallis, one of the most scientifically important flood channels on the Red Planet.

Ancient Flood Channels Stretch Across Mars

Shalbatana Vallis extends nearly 800 miles across Mars near the planet's equator. The newly published images reveal massive valleys and fractured surfaces known as "chaotic terrain," geological formations believed to have formed after underground ice melted and caused the surface above to collapse.

The images, released on May 13, provide fresh evidence supporting theories that Mars once contained vast amounts of liquid water and may have been more habitable in its distant past.

Scientists believe enormous underground water reservoirs suddenly burst onto the Martian surface approximately 3.5 billion years ago. The resulting floods rapidly carved the enormous channels that remain visible today.

According to researchers, the main flood channel shown in the images spans roughly 6 miles in width and reaches depths approaching 1,640 feet, highlighting the immense force of the ancient water flows.

Geological Features Reveal Violent Martian History

The latest imagery also features Mars' complex geological history through overlapping landforms created by flooding, volcanic activity, and erosion over billions of years.

According to Space.com, researchers identified impact craters, volcanic ash deposits, wrinkle ridges, and isolated mesas scattered throughout the region. Dark blue-black material visible across parts of the valley is believed to be volcanic ash redistributed by powerful Martian winds over long periods of time.

Scientists also suspect that Shalbatana Vallis was originally deeper before becoming partially filled with lava, sediment, and debris during later geological events.

Scientists Continue Studying Mars' Watery Past

Planetary scientists remain highly interested in Shalbatana Vallis because the region may preserve important clues about Mars' ancient climate and potential habitability.

The flood channel flows toward Chryse Planitia, a massive Martian lowland where some researchers theorize an ancient ocean may once have existed.