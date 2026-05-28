LG Innotek Bets on AI Chip Substrates, Slimmer 5G Phones at ECTC 2026 Debut

South Korean component maker LG Innotek announced on May 27 that it has made its first-ever appearance at the semiconductor packaging industry's largest conference, where it is pitching two substrate technologies to global chipmakers in Orlando: an embedded-chip flip-chip ball grid array (FC-BGA) substrate aimed at AI accelerators, and a copper-pillar process for thinner 5G smartphones. The company is courting the U.S. chip designers gathered at the event, including Intel and IBM, at the moment substrate supply has become one of the tightest bottlenecks in the AI hardware chain.

The pitch matters to anyone whose AI servers or smartphones depend on timely chip supply, because the substrate is the layer that decides whether a finished processor can ship at all. As AI workloads expand and substrate capacity stays scarce, who can build larger, denser substrates, and how soon, increasingly determines hardware delivery schedules. LG Innotek's arrival adds a new, well-funded option to a market long controlled by a handful of Asian incumbents.

LG Innotek disclosed the debut as part of the 2026 Electronic Components and Technology Conference (ECTC), now in its 76th year and organized by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). The event opened May 26 and runs through May 29 in Orlando, Florida, drawing roughly 2,000 professionals from more than 20 countries and 135 companies, including Intel, Amkor, ASE, and IBM. It is the company's first appearance at the conference, and it is staffing an exhibition booth to show samples and products still under development.

Chip Embedding Buries Processors Inside Substrate, Cuts Resistance 25%

The headline product for AI customers is an ultra-large FC-BGA substrate with an area roughly 40% greater than the company's already-sizable 85mm-by-85mm version. Bigger substrates let chipmakers integrate more circuitry and components, an increasing necessity as AI accelerators grow in size, layer count, and routing density.

The more notable technical move is what LG Innotek calls chip embedding. Instead of mounting a chip on top of the substrate in the conventional way, the technique buries it inside the substrate itself. By shortening the signal path, the approach reduces electrical resistance by about 25%, improving power efficiency, a meaningful gain at hyperscale data centers where electricity has become a top-line operating cost. The company has tied that AI substrate push to a surge in demand created by agentic AI, which the company says has driven annual token usage up more than sevenfold.

Cu-Post Copper Pillars Trim 5G Smartphone Substrate 20% Thinner

The second technology answers a different engineering problem: how to keep adding components to a smartphone while making it thinner. LG Innotek's radio-frequency system-in-package (RF-SiP) substrate is built with a process called Cu-Post, in which small copper pillars are erected on the substrate and solder balls are placed on top of them. The pillar structure lets solder balls sit closer together, raising circuit density while cutting total substrate thickness by about 20% compared with conventional methods.

LG Innotek says it was the first company in the world to commercialize Cu-Post for this category of substrate, and Seoul Economic Daily reports the process runs one to two years ahead of competitors. The result is room for more RF components in thinner handsets, easing a long-standing constraint that held back ultra-slim 5G phones.

What Is an FC-BGA Substrate, and Why Do AI Chips Need Bigger Ones?

An FC-BGA substrate is the engineered layer that sits between a semiconductor die and the circuit board it plugs into, routing thousands of signals and delivering power while protecting and supporting the chip. For AI accelerators that combine large processors with stacks of high-bandwidth memory, that routing job grows harder as packages expand, which is why suppliers are racing toward larger substrates with more layers and finer interconnects. Advanced packaging capacity, including FC-BGA, is currently a leading constraint on AI hardware output, so a supplier able to ship bigger, denser substrates earns direct attention from chip designers.

Ibiden and Unimicron Still Dominate as LG Innotek Enters Late

LG Innotek faces an entrenched field. Market researchers place roughly 74% of global FC-BGA substrate share with five firms led by Japan's Ibiden and Taiwan's Unimicron, alongside Nan Ya PCB, Shinko Electric Industries, and Austria's AT&S. Ibiden in particular remains the primary supplier to GPU and AI server makers. LG Innotek's entry, together with fellow Korean supplier Samsung Electro-Mechanics, marks the country's broader push up the packaging value chain, but it arrives as a late challenger rather than an incumbent.

The competitive question is whether a newcomer can win design slots while the dominant players keep their highest-capacity lines committed to AI server orders. LG Innotek's argument at ECTC is technical differentiation: the embedded-chip efficiency gain and the Cu-Post thickness reduction are the features it is using to distinguish itself from suppliers with far larger installed capacity.

Substrate Lines Near 80% Capacity as Shares Quadruple

The debut lands on real momentum. LG Innotek's shares have nearly quadrupled this year, and the company describes the ECTC showing as a first step toward becoming a key supplier to Big Tech firms such as Nvidia, with long-term supply agreements under discussion. Its substrate factories were running near 80% of capacity as of March 2026, with the Package Solution division generating an outsized share of company operating profit relative to its revenue.

Cho Ji-tae, executive vice president and head of LG Innotek's Package Solution Business Division, framed the conference as a moment to put the company's substrate technology in front of global customers. The company says it plans to grow the package solutions business to more than 3 trillion won, about $2 billion, by 2030, anchored by high-value substrates. As an official sponsor, LG Innotek is also backing the "Korean Engineers' Night" hosted at ECTC by the Korean Packaging Engineers Network, a group of roughly 240 semiconductor packaging professionals established in 2007.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is chip embedding in a semiconductor substrate?

Chip embedding places a chip inside the substrate rather than mounting it on top, as conventional packaging does. LG Innotek says shortening the signal path this way cuts electrical resistance by about 25%, which improves power efficiency in data center hardware.

Why are AI chip substrates in short supply?

Advanced packaging capacity, including FC-BGA substrates, has become one of the tightest constraints in the semiconductor supply chain as AI accelerators grow larger and demand more layers and density. A small group of mostly Japanese and Taiwanese suppliers controls most production, leaving limited room when AI orders spike.

What is the Cu-Post process for 5G smartphone substrates?

Cu-Post erects small copper pillars on the substrate and places solder balls on top of them, allowing tighter spacing and higher circuit density. LG Innotek says the method reduces substrate thickness by about 20% and that it was the first company to commercialize it for this substrate type, enabling thinner 5G phones.

Who are LG Innotek's main competitors in FC-BGA substrates?

The market is led by Japan's Ibiden and Shinko Electric Industries, Taiwan's Unimicron and Nan Ya PCB, and Austria's AT&S, which together hold roughly 74% of global share. LG Innotek and fellow Korean supplier Samsung Electro-Mechanics are challengers entering the high-end segment.