Samsung Wage Deal Signed: Chip Workers Get 100x More Than Smartphone Staff

Samsung Electronics formally signed its 2026 wage agreement on Wednesday, May 27, ending six months of negotiations that had brought the world's largest memory chipmaker within hours of an 18-day general strike — but the deal that averted that stoppage immediately opened two new disputes: a shareholder lawsuit challenging the bonus formula as illegal under Korean corporate law, and a public rift between chip workers who stand to earn up to $400,000 in bonuses this year and their colleagues in smartphones and home appliances who will receive roughly $4,000.

The signing ceremony took place at Samsung's The UniverSE training center in Giheung, Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, where Samsung Electronics Executive Vice President Yeo Myeong-gu and Choi Seung-ho, chair of the company's largest union, finalized the agreement following a six-day ratification vote. "Starting with the conclusion of this wage agreement, labor and management will work together with one mind to strengthen global competitiveness," Yeo said at the ceremony.

Samsung Chip Worker Bonus: What the Deal Actually Pays

The agreement creates a new Special Management Performance Bonus exclusively for Samsung's Device Solutions (DS) semiconductor division, funded at 10.5% of the division's operating profit with no payout ceiling. Combined with the company's existing Overall Performance Incentive — which adds another 1.5% of operating profit — roughly 12% of the chip division's pretax operating profit now flows directly to employees. The agreement runs for at least 10 years, conditional on the chip division clearing 200 trillion won (~$133 billion) in annual operating profit from 2026 to 2028, then 100 trillion won annually through 2035.

With Samsung's full-year operating profit projected at roughly 300 trillion won — following a first-quarter result of 57.2 trillion won, nearly eight times the figure from a year earlier — memory-division employees with a 100 million won annual base salary can expect approximately 600 million won in total performance pay: roughly 550 million won from the new special bonus (paid in Samsung treasury shares) stacked on top of the Overall Performance Incentive. Bloomberg calculates the average chip worker bonus at around $340,000. Employees in the foundry and System LSI businesses, which have been less profitable, are projected to receive bonuses in the 200 million won range.

Workers in Samsung's Device eXperience (DX) Division — the side of the company that makes smartphones, TVs, and home appliances — are excluded from the Special Management Performance Bonus entirely. Their payout: 6 million won in treasury shares. The ratio between the two workforces inside the same company is 100 to 1.

Why the Vote Passed — and Who Voted Against

The ratification vote ran from 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 22, through 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 27. Of 65,593 eligible union members, 62,616 cast ballots, a 95.5% turnout. The deal passed with 73.7% in favor. But the headline approval figure masks a sharp division between Samsung's two main unions.

Among members of the largest union — the Samsung Electronics Labor Union, which draws heavily from the DS semiconductor side — support ran at approximately 80.6%. Among members of the National Samsung Electronics Workers' Union, which is dominated by DX Division workers, only 21.1% voted yes.

DX workers were not the only ones to attempt to stop the deal. The Samsung Electronics Donghaeng Labor Union filed a court injunction on May 25 to halt the vote, arguing its members had been unfairly excluded after Donghaeng withdrew from the joint bargaining group. The Suwon District Court rejected the injunction on May 26, ruling that it could not find material defects in the content of the bargaining demands. The vote proceeded, and DX union membership surged from around 2,600 to approximately 13,000 in a single day as word of the bonus disparity spread.

What the Deal Means for Samsung's Global Chip Supply

For Nvidia, major U.S. cloud providers, and the broader AI hardware supply chain, the most immediate fact is that Samsung's semiconductor production will continue uninterrupted. The April 23 rally at Pyeongtaek — which drew more than 40,000 workers and caused foundry output to fall 58.1% on a single day — will not be repeated in the near term. Samsung's shares rose as much as 8% in Seoul on signing day.

The agreement also positions Samsung more competitively against SK hynix, whose September 2025 deal — allocating 10% of operating profit to employee bonuses for a decade — paid its workers an average of 140 million won in February 2026 and had contributed to roughly 200 Samsung engineers leaving for the rival. Samsung's new formula exceeds SK hynix's rate and removes the payout ceiling for the memory business specifically.

However, the resentment the deal created has already reached Samsung's chip packaging and test divisions. According to Tom's Hardware, work slowdowns spread to the foundry and Test and Package divisions, with meetings canceled and decisions on major projects reportedly stalled — a development that threatens Samsung's HBM4 production ramp for Nvidia's next-generation AI accelerators.

How Samsung DX Division Workers Responded

Roh Tae-moon, president and CEO of the DX Division, acknowledged the internal damage in a message sent to staff after the signing. "I believe many of you felt alienated, deprived, and disappointed with the company during the recent wage negotiations and their outcome," Roh wrote, pledging to reexamine the division's cost structure, business operations, and product competitiveness "one by one" and build the foundation for mid- to long-term growth.

On Samsung's internal message boards, DX employees posted phrases including "mourning" and "DX being passed over" to describe the outcome. Experts warned the Korea Herald that Samsung's profit-linked bonus model could become a template for wage talks across South Korea's auto, shipbuilding, and tech sectors.

Why Samsung Shareholders Filed Suit on Signing Day

Hours after the signing ceremony, the Korea Shareholder Action Headquarters — a minority investor coalition led by Min Kyung-kwon — held a press event and filed a lawsuit seeking to invalidate the agreement. The group declared the deal "unlawful" under Korea's Commercial Act.

The legal argument rests on three provisions: Articles 382 and 393, which establish directors' duty of loyalty and duty of care, and Article 403, which allows minority shareholders holding 1% or more of a company's shares to initiate derivative suits against board members. The group's core claim is that allocating a fixed percentage of pretax operating profit to employee bonuses — before taxes, before dividends, before any shareholder resolution — amounts to a disguised profit distribution requiring a shareholder meeting vote that was never held.

South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung had delivered the same argument at a Cabinet meeting on May 20, one week before the signing, saying that receiving a distribution of profits from operating profit "is something investors and shareholders do" and that institutionally dividing a fixed percentage before taxes is "something not even investors can do." His remarks provided the legal foundation the shareholder group subsequently pressed in court.

The shareholders are pursuing multiple remedies: a lawsuit to confirm the agreement's nullity, an injunction to block implementation of the bonus scheme, and derivative suits against individual Samsung board directors for alleged violation of their duty of loyalty. Korea Times legal analysis described the settlement as establishing a new corporate-political playbook in Korea, where state pressure and minority shareholder litigation combine to limit union leverage in vital high-tech sectors.

Samsung's management acknowledged the controversy in a joint statement after the signing: "We once again apologize to the public, shareholders, customers and employees for causing concern." The company also pledged to create a 5 trillion won (~$3.3 billion) fund over the next five years for shared-growth initiatives, supplier support, and AI talent development.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much will Samsung semiconductor employees receive in bonuses in 2026?

Memory division workers at Samsung are expected to receive up to 600 million won — roughly $400,000 — in total performance pay this year, based on projected full-year operating profit of around 300 trillion won for Samsung's chip division. Bloomberg calculated the average chip worker bonus at approximately $340,000. Employees in foundry and System LSI operations, which are less profitable, are projected to receive bonuses in the 200 million won range.

Why are Samsung shareholders suing over the wage deal?

The Korea Shareholder Action Headquarters argues the bonus formula — which commits roughly 12% of Samsung's semiconductor division's pretax operating profit to employee pay — violates Korea's Commercial Act by bypassing a required shareholder meeting resolution. The group filed a lawsuit on May 27, the same day the deal was signed, seeking to invalidate the agreement and hold individual Samsung board directors personally liable under the statutory duty of loyalty. South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung publicly backed that argument at a Cabinet meeting the week before, calling the arrangement something investors themselves cannot do.

What does the Samsung wage deal mean for smartphone and appliance workers?

DX Division employees — those who make Samsung's smartphones, televisions, and home appliances — are excluded from the new Special Management Performance Bonus. They will receive approximately 6 million won (~$4,000) in company treasury shares this year, compared with up to 600 million won for memory chip colleagues. That 100-to-1 gap prompted only 21.1% of the DX-heavy National Samsung Electronics Workers' Union to vote yes on the agreement, and caused the Donghaeng Union's membership to jump from roughly 2,600 to 13,000 in a single day.

Will the shareholder lawsuit invalidate the Samsung wage deal?

The outcome remains uncertain. A Suwon District Court already dismissed the DX union's injunction to halt the vote on May 26, ruling it found no material defect in the bargaining demands. The shareholder suit presents a separate legal theory — profit distribution without shareholder approval — and multiple cases are pending, including an injunction to block bonus disbursement and derivative suits against Samsung board members. Korea Times legal analysis described the combined challenge as potentially setting a precedent that could fundamentally restructure Samsung's compensation system.