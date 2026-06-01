Apple iOS 28 Rumored To Be a Major Upgrade Beyond iOS 27, Says New Report

Apple may be preparing one of its biggest software upgrades in years, with early reports suggesting that iOS 28 could be a far more important release than iOS 27.

Although Apple has not yet announced either update, expectations are already rising among analysts and iPhone users.

Internal Codenames Hint at Next-Gen Platforms

According to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, Apple's internal roadmap indicates that iOS 28 is shaping up to be a much larger update compared to its predecessor. While no specific features have been confirmed, the claim has sparked widespread speculation about what the Cupertino giant may be developing behind the scenes.

The report also revealed internal codenames for Apple's upcoming operating systems. iOS 28 is reportedly being developed under the codename "Bell," while macOS 28 is referred to as "Poppy."

Although Apple often uses codenames during early development, the naming suggests that the company is already actively planning long-term software evolution across its ecosystem.

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20th Anniversary iPhone Could Drive Major Changes

One of the biggest reasons behind the growing interest in iOS 28 is its expected connection to Apple's rumored 20th-anniversary iPhone.

Industry reports suggest the device could launch in September next year and may serve as the first hardware fully designed around iOS 28.

Historically, Apple has used milestone iPhone releases to introduce major software redesigns and new system capabilities.

It was believed that iOS 28 could follow this pattern with greater system-level improvements, redesigned interfaces, and expanded artificial intelligence integration.

iOS 27 Expected to Focus on Siri and AI Features

Before iOS 28 arrives, Apple is expected to release iOS 27 with a strong emphasis on Siri and Apple Intelligence.

MacRumors reports that the update will reportedly enhance Siri's ability to understand user context across apps, including Messages and Mail, to provide more personalized responses.

Additional rumored features include a dedicated Siri app with more natural conversational abilities, similar to modern AI chatbots. Apple may also introduce a "Search or Ask" function within the Dynamic Island to provide faster access to AI-powered assistance.

Apple's Software Roadmap Points to Bigger Future Updates

While details about iOS 28 remain limited, early reports suggest Apple is preparing a more ambitious software direction in the coming years.

With WWDC 2027 expected to preview iOS 28, the company still has time to refine its features and expand its Apple Intelligence ecosystem.

For now, iOS 27 will lay the groundwork, but attention is already shifting toward what could become one of Apple's most important iPhone software updates to date.

Soon, we will know if it will be a hit-or-miss update.