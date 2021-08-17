"Dead by Daylight" is set to remove all "Stranger Things" content from its store on November 17.

The announcement was made by game developer Behaviour Interactive in a post published on the "Dead by Daylight website."

'Dead by Daylight' to Remove 'Stranger Things' Content

All "Dead by Daylight" "Stranger Things" content, which were officially released in September 2019, will be removed from the game's store on November 17.

"After two years filled with more brutal kills and last-second escapes than we can count courtesy of The Demogorgon, Nancy Wheeler, and Steve Harrington, November 17, 2021, will mark the last occasion for fans to purchase Stranger Things content in 'Dead by Daylight,'" Behaviour Interactive announced via the game's website.

If you happen to be playing the game and already using "Stranger Things" characters and outfits, you can still continue to access and use them even after they are removed from the store on November 17.

However, the "Stranger Things" Hawkins National Laboratory map will be completely gone after the said date. If you happen to love the map, enjoy it while you still can.

According to a report by Kotaku, "achievements related to the disappearing characters and stage are also planned to become generic goals, so as to avoid locking folks out of completing them."

'Dead by Daylight' 'Stranger Things' Last Chance Sale

If you want to buy all the "Stranger Things" content in the "Dead by Daylight" store, you still have more than enough time to do so! In fact, Behaviour Interactive even sweetens the deal by announcing a Last Chance Sale for all "Stranger Things" content.

"Stranger Things" characters Nancy Wheeler, Steve Harrington, and The Demogorgon are now 50% off in the "Dead by Daylight" store. Outfits for all three characters are also at 50% off.

Anyone buying "Stranger Things" content between now and November 17 will not lose access to their purchased characters and outfits when they are removed from the "Dead by Daylight" store.

Pinhead from 'Hellraiser' Coming to 'Dead by Daylight'

In other news, it appears that a popular pin-riddled horror movie character will be making his way to the game, according to different leaks and reports.

According to PC Gamer, Pinhead, the antagonist of the "Hellraiser" franchise, just might be the next killer. The PC Gamer report cites hints such as the teaser video containing a blossoming red flower and the number 1987.

For those who are not familiar with "Hellraiser," it was released in 1987 and the blossoming red flower is a reference to how Cenobites are summoned in the film.

Pinhead's possible addition to "Dead by Daylight" is one of the newest leaks and news about the game. You can read more about it in the Tech Times article, 'Dead by Daylight' Chapter 2 Leaks: 'FNAF' Springtrap, 'Hellraiser' Pinhead as New Characters; Who Would Be the New Killer?

