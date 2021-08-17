(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) NASA is Recruiting Applicants for a Year-Long Analog Mission to Simulate Life on Mars Starting This Fall 2022 | Find Out More

Want to find out what it's like to live on Mars but aren't too sure you're ready for the nine-month flight just to get there? NASA is currently looking for applications that would serve as crew members for an upcoming one-year analog mission in a certain habitat to stimulate what life would be like on Mars.

NASA Recruiting for Mars Simulation

According to UniverseToday, the simulation is expected to start in Fall 2022. All participants have to do is to get to Houston, Texas, and get paid! NASA is currently looking for "highly motivated individuals" to participate in the whole year-long test in order to find out how astronauts respond to the rigors of a full long-duration but still Earth-based Martian simulation.

Requirements for applicants start with them being healthy, motivated United States citizens or at least a permanent resident aged 30 to 55 years old. The applicant has to be a nonsmoker and proficient in English for a more effective communication between the crew and the mission controls. NASA is shipping 3D printing simulations to the ISS to start building materials for colonies.

NASA 3D-Print Module

The crew selection is expected to follow the standard NASA criteria in looking for astronaut candidate applicants. NASA will also be doing a series of these particular analog missions like the Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog. NASA also hopes to set up three different one-year Mars surface simulations as well as subsequent missions in 2024 as well as 2025.

The simulation will reportedly be based at the NASA Johnson Space Center and have four crew members for the simulation who will all live and work within a 1,700 sq ft, 3D-printed module expected to be called the Mars Dune Alpha. NASA notes that the analog missions will support research in order to develop methods and technologies in order to prevent and resolve potential problems that could arise on future human spaceflight missions to both the Moon and Mars. SpaceX's Elon Musk is now confident that humans can reach the moon by 2024 on their Starship.

Read Also: Jeff Bezos-Owned Blue Origin Sues NASA Over Moon Lander Contract Awarded to SpaceX

NASA Wants STEM Applicants

Included in these challenges that the test subjects are expected to face are resource limitations, communication delays, equipment failure, and a few other environmental stressors. NASA also notes that they are especially interested in people that have a master's degree in the STEM field like mathematics, engineering, or even biological, physical, or computer science coming from an accredited institution.

The participants are also expected to have at least two years of professional STEM experience or at least a minimum of a thousand hours piloting an aircraft. Candidates that have been able to complete two years of work towards a doctorate program in STEM, or even completed a medical degree, or even a test pilot program will also be reportedly considered.

Aside from the four years of professional experience, applicants that have also completed military officer training or even a Bachelor of Science in a STEM field could also be considered. For those interested in applying, click here.

Related Article: SpaceX Inspiration4: First Fully-Civilian Crew to Make History in Sept. 15, A Month Away from Launch

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.