"Dead by Daylight" would soon have Pinhead as its new main killer, as confirmed by Behaviour Interactive. Recently, various rumors were confused about the new killer since some leakers claimed it could be Springtrap, one of the characters in "Five Nights at Freddy's."

However, the game developer of "DBB" confirmed in its latest trailer that the new killer would be the main character of "Hellraiser." Once he is released, this new villain would be called the Cenobite.

Changing the original name of the killer is not new in "Dead by Daylight." Behaviour Interactive already did this in other licensed villains of the game, where the name of the new killer doesn't really match their movie names.

On the other hand, some game insiders already leaked his skills before the actual launch date. If you are one of the fans of "Dead by Daylight," here is Pinhead's upcoming abilities in the horror title.

'Dead by Daylight' Pinhead Skills

According to Heavy's latest report, the new killer in "Dead by Daylight" would have three main perks or abilities. These include the following:

Scourge Hook: Gift of Pain

Pinhead would release four random hooks, which would later transform into scourge hooks and attack your victims.

When the hooks disappear, the Survivor would suffer from the Mangled and Hemorrhage effect until they are fully healed.

Deadlock

Pinhead would induce mental suffering by crushing any hope of escape.

After a generator is repaired, The Entity blocks the generator with the most progress for 20 seconds.

Hex: Plaything

This new ability of Pinhead would make your victims suffer even more.

The first time you hook a Survivor, the y become Cursed and Hex: Plaything activates on a Dull Totem.

For the first 90 seconds, only the Cursed Survivor can cleanse the totem.

How To Get Pinhead

Tech Radar reported that since "DBD" now has a new killer, "Stranger Things" content would be removed. On the other hand, Pinhead is currently accessible via PTB.

To do this, all you need to do is follow these simple steps:

Close the Dead by Daylight application

Right-Click the Dead by Daylight Application in your Steam LibraryAccess Properties

Access the "Beta" Tab

Select "public-test" from the dropdown

Restart Steam (not required, but this updates the UI properly and kicks off the download)

For more news updates about "Dead by Daylight" and Pinhead, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

