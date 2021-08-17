The Google Pixel 5a has been officially unveiled and is now up for pre-order. Google's newest mid-range smartphone will be arriving on August 26.

The price of the Google Pixel 5a is set at $449.

Here is what you need to know about Google's latest mid-range smartphone:

Google Pixel 5a Unveiled

The Google Pixel 5a mid-range smartphone has been unveiled along with information about its design, specs, release date, price, and more.

The mid-range smartphone is the newest addition to the "A-series Pixel phone from Google with many of the helpful features users have grown to love (and a few new hardware additions) all at a more affordable price," according to the announcement posted on the Google website.

There is, however, a catch for international Google smartphone users who want to get their hands on the latest Google smartphone. Pre-order is only available in the United States and Japan.

Google Pixel 5a Design and Specs

According to the announcement posted by Google, the Google Pixel 5a is the first model in the series that will have IP67 water and dust resistance. The Google mid-range phone will also feature a dual-camera system that has a rear-facing ultrawide lens.

The smartphone's camera will have a Night Sight with astrophotography feature that will help you take better photos of the night sky or the city lights.

As far as battery and display are concerned, it will have a 6.34-inch OLED bezel-less screen and Adaptive Battery with Extreme Battery Saver.

The mid-range smartphone also comes with 5G connectivity that can let users download songs, play games, and watch live videos at 5G speed. Owners of Google Pixel 5a phones will also get three-month trials of Google Play Pass, Google One, and YouTube Premium.

According to a report by Ars Technica, other important specs of the Google Pixel 5a include "a Snapdragon 765G (that's a 7 nm chip with two Cortex A76 cores and six Cortex A55 cores), 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and the biggest battery of any Pixel: 4680 mAh."

Google Pixel 5a Case

The newest Google smartphone will come in just one color: black. If you find that a bit too boring and would like a pop of color, you should consider getting a case for your new phone.

According to a separate announcement by Google focused on the Google Pixel 5a case, it will come in four different colors: Maybe Moon, Likely Lime, Partially Pink, and Black Moss.

The smartphone case is made from shock-absorbing materials that are also sustainable. Per the announcement, "the inner layer of the cases for the Pixel 5a with 5G is made from 75% post-consumer recycled plastic, and in total, each case is composed of over 34% recycled plastic by weight."

The case for Google Pixel 5a is likewise available for pre-order and is priced at $29.

