Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin lead engineer announced on LinkedIn that she left the company and went on to join the close rival of her former employer, SpaceX.

As per BizJournals, Nitin Arora is the mission architecture and integration lead for the Human Landing System of Blue Origin. It means that she is one of the proponents of the moon lander of Bezos' space company.

It is worth noting that the space company of the founder of Amazon, Bezos, brought NASA to the federal court, opposing the contract the United States space agency awarded to SpaceX.

Blue Origins further alleged that NASA, or the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, gave exclusive favors to the company of another billionaire and also the founder of Tesla, Elon Musk.

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Lead Engineer

The lead engineer specifically working for the moon lander of Blue Origin published that she is taking a new position in favor of the staunch rival of billionaire Bezos' space company.

Arora wrote on LinkedIn last August 16 that she just ended her stay at Blue Origin last Friday, Aug. 13, further acknowledging her colleagues for over three years, which she described as "smart and passionate."

The lead engineer went on to send gratitude to everyone that she had a chance to work with at Blue Origins, adding that she will be missing them as she part ways with the space company.

She concluded her LinkedIn post announcing where she will share her engineering prowess next.

"Next stop, SpaceX!" Arora further noted that she is "incredibly excited and looking forward to it."

According to Unilad, the reason behind Arora's move to work with the close rival of her former company is yet to be unveiled.

Blue Origin vs. SpaceX

It is to note that the former lead engineer of Blue Origin is transferring to the company implicated in the latest lawsuit that Bezos' company filed against the United States government.

Blue Origin accused NASA that the moon lander contract with Musk's space firm is "unlawful and improper evaluation of proposals."

The lawsuit filed last Aug. 13 comes after the Government Accountability Office or GAO junked the earlier protest of Blue Origin.

Meanwhile, the space company of Bezos was granted a protective order on Aug. 16.

Space.com further noted the U.S. space agency was believed to award the moon lander contract to at least two companies from the bidding parties.

However, NASA went on to go against their expectations and gave it to a single firm, which happens to be SpaceX.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk responded to the protest of Blue Origin, alleging that Bezos' company spend a hefty $900 million for merely lobbying it.

