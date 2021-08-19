WHO (World Health Organization) explained that vaccine booster is inessential, for now. The international health department released its statement on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Officials explained that governments should not implement vaccine boosters until the most vulnerable individuals across the globe are vaccinated. Once all the individuals with the weakest immune system received their jabs, the implementation of vaccines boosters could be advised.

WHO's announcement came after the U.S. government officials confirmed that they are planning to make booster shots widely available across the country, which could happen on September 20.

They considered doing this since the new COVID-19 Delta variant is still increasing the daily infection cases in the United States.

However, Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organization's chief scientist, rejected the plan of the U.S. officials.

"We believe clearly that the data today does not indicate that boosters are needed," added Swaminathan.

WHO Says Vaccine Booster is Not Yet Needed

According to Reuters' latest report, the World Health Organization wants to see more documents proving that the COVID-19 vaccine booster is needed.

On the other hand, WHO Senior Adviser Bruce Aylward also shared his thoughts about the planned boosters.

He explained that the COVID-19 vaccines across the world are enough. But, most of these medicines are not actually going to the right places. Aylward added that vaccines are dispersed in an incorrect manner since there's no right order.

The health agency's senior adviser also explained that government officials across the world need to make sure that vulnerable people receive two vaccine doses before they implement COVID-19 vaccine boosters to other individuals.

In other news, the Moderna mRNA HIV vaccine could enter its phase 1 experimental research. On the other hand, some experts are concerned about the rising clone antibodies since new variants could emerge from these identical cells.

Vaccines Could Create Superimmunity Cells?

Science Mag reported that a new study showed that COVID-19 vaccines could make SARS survivors develop their super immunity cells.

The new research titled "Pan-Sarbecovirus Neutralizing Antibodies in BNT162b2-Immunized SARS-CoV-1 Survivors," was published in The New England Journal and Medicine claimed that these new immunity systems are efficient against Delta, Beta, Alpha, and other new variants.

