PS5 fans who want to get their hands on the console are in luck as major retailers like Amazon and PlayStation Direct are dropping new stocks today.

As of Aug. 24, the PS5 console will be available at Amazon and PlayStation Direct. The latter will begin as an invitation-only, and it will eventually open the stocks to the public.

The console has been available everywhere for the last 30 days. Although it seems as if it is always out of stock, it does go up for the purchase with regularity, much to people's surprise.

Sony restocked the console on Aug.17 and Aug. 19 and will restock again from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29.

GameStop had PS5 consoles available on July 27, Aug. 3 and Aug. 17 and will restock this week, according to TechRadar.

As for Target, the last time that the PS5 consoles were available was on Aug. 10. Walmart had the console available on July 29, Aug. 5, and Aug. 12, and Best Buy had it on July 23, according to CNET.

All major retailers are expected to restock PS5 consoles this week.

Why is it Difficult to Buy PS5?

The first obvious reason people struggle to get a PS5 console is that it is very popular and in demand.

Sony confirmed that the PS5 console is its best-selling one to date and has already sold more than 10 million units since its launch last year.

The second reason is it is affected by the global chip shortage, which means despite the demand, Sony was not able to produce enough to ship it to retailers continuously.

Sony did say that it secured enough chips to meet the goal of 14.8 million PS5 consoles before 2021 ends as it plans to produce more this year.

The third and last reason is bots. The shortage in stocks has made scalpers and other resellers use software to purchase many consoles at once, leaving only a few for actual humans to purchase.

How to Get a PS5 from PlayStation Direct?

One of the trusted stores that you can check out for a PS5 restock is Sony's very own PlayStation Direct. Drops of new stocks usually happen at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time or 5:00 P.M. Eastern Standard Time from Tuesday to Thursday.

Sony has been sending email invites to subscribers for exclusive access to the store, and they usually drop it at 12:00 P.M. Pacific Time or 3:00 P.M. Eastern Standard Time.

To get these special invites, you will need a PSN account. This can be done on the PSN website, and it is free, according to Tom Guide.

While signing up for the email invitation, make sure to accept the marketing emails from Sony. After that signing up, you need to wait for notifications.

The PlayStation Direct PS5 restock is a bit different from other retailers. You will see a welcome page and a countdown clock indicating when the queue will begin.

You can stay on the page, and when the time is up, it will start placing people into a line to purchase a PS5. The page will update and notify you on how long you will have to wait before your turn.

