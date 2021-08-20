(Photo : Image from Netflix) Netflix Releases 1st Trailer for SpaceX Documentary of Its Private Spaceflight 'Inspiration4'

Netflix has just released its first ever trailer for the SpaceX private documentary of its Inspiration4 spaceflight. The documentary was on SpaceX's private Inspiration4 spaceflight which has landed to introduce the first ever all-civilian crew which is set to launch into orbit in September, 2021.

Netflix SpaceX Documentary

According to the story by Space, the almost real-time Netflix series is called the "Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space" which finally breaks new territory for the platform. The documentary will air across a number of different episodes that will launch this September 2, 2021.

SpaceX is set to launch four civilian astronauts on a Crew Dragon spacecraft into orbit this September 15, 2021. The trailer was released on August 19, 2021 on YouTube and it shows the crew in training as well as promises that the Inspiration4 will become the "next epic leap forward for civilians."

SpaceX Documentary Trailer

The new one-minute teaser focuses on different aspects like overcoming disability, fundraising for charity, and even dealing with different worries from families about most of the inherent risk of climbing directly on a rocket. The privately chartered Inspiration4 is set to fly four people to space this September 15, 2021 on the SpaceX Dragon and orbit earth for three days.

The crew already includes the billionaire and mission financer Jared Isaacman along with cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux, geologist, science communicator and artist Sian Proctor, and data engineer Chris Sembroski. None of them are reportedly professional astronauts.

SpaceX Sembroski and Proctor

The Netflix trailer paid tribute to the two contests from which Sembroski and Proctor were able to receive their seats. Isaacman's major goals were to support the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as well as Arcenaux's workspace and where she received her cancer treatment in 2019.

Netflix plans to release five episodes along with a final livestreaming of the launch on Sept 15 on its official YouTube channel. This is assuming the launch will lift off on its official schedule. On September 6, viewers will see two episodes which are focused on getting to know the crew.

Read Also: SpaceX Starlink Satellites Involved in More Than 1,500 Close Encounters in Orbit Weekly

SpaceX and Blue Origin

The launch preparation will reportedly come into focus in two whole episodes to air this September 13, 2021. The last episode is expected to launch some time late in September, 2021 and will feature the final journey home. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is halting the Moon Landing for Elon Musk's SpaceX and NASA as the lawsuit continues.

The documentary series is co-produced by Time Studios and directed by Michael Jordan series "The Last Dance" creator Jason Hehir. While still not hinted at in the trailer Netflix is also planning to release its own "hybrid live-action animation special" for children and families about the mission to air this coming September 14, 2021.

According to The Verge, the special will discuss certain matters like how rockets work, how astronauts sleep in space, eat in space, and other mission basics. A Blue Origin lead engineer has just quit Jeff Bezos' space company to work for Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Related Article: SpaceX's Starship Rockets Have Low Center of Mass for Reentry, Elon Musk Explains Aero Tweaks

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.