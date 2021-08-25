A "Battlefield 2042" free copy awaits anyone who buys an Nvidia RTX 3000 series graphics card, gaming PCs, and laptops.

NVIDIA announced that the GeForce RTX is the official graphic platform of the upcoming first-person shooter or FPS game, at least for the PC version.

It is worth noting that "Battlefield 2042" is releasing on Oct. 22, not just on the PC, but on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and the Xbox One as well.

'Battlefield 2042' Free Copy and Nvidia RTX 3000 Buyers

As per vg247, the qualifying PCs and gaming laptops included are those carrying the RTX 3070, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti, or RTX 3090 graphics cards.

To be clear, the RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti is not included in this promo.

As such, anyone who purchases any of the supported cards, as well as gaming devices sporting them, could get their free copy of the highly-anticipated FPS game.

On top of that, the free copy could also be a little bit better than other versions, at least as per the claims of NVIDIA.

The Head of Technology of EA Studios Europe, Seth Christie, echoed the claims of NVIDIA, touting that both the DLSS and Reflex technology allows the maximum performance, lowest latency, and the highest image quality on the "Battlefield 2042."

The EA exec further dubbed the upcoming FPS game as the "most technologically advanced Battlefield ever."

Nevertheless, buyers of the NVIDIA cards are getting a "Battlefield 2042 Standard Edition." As free copy comes earlier than the release of the highly-anticipated FPS title, the freebies include tons of exciting pre-order specials.

As such, it includes Early Access to the upcoming Beta, special player cards, in-game tag for online profiles, the Baku ACD-90 tactical knife, and other exclusive cosmetics.

Read Also: EA: Hackers Stole 780 GB of Game Data, Source Codes of Frostbite Engine Following 'Battlefield 2042's' Reveal

How to Get 'Battlefield 2042' for FREE

According to PCGamesN, buyers of NVIDIA graphic cards around the world could participate in the free "Battlefield 2042" promo until Sept. 14.

However, it is worth noting that the freebie is only available when you purchase from participating retailers. So, you may need to double-check with your go-to PC shop to confirm if they are part of the promo.

Upon purchasing the list of supported graphics cards in a participating retailer, buyers will be given free code nets of the FPS game that could be used on Origin.

If ever you are not lucky enough to get your hands on the supported graphics cards, perhaps due to the ongoing chip shortage, you may preorder "Battlefield 2042" instead to the tune of $59.99.

Meanwhile, if some revelations during the "Battlefield 2042" Short Film are still unclear, check out this story.

Related Article: 'Battlefield 2042': Pay $100 for Gold Edition and Get the PS4 to PS5 Upgrade-Here's is its First Trailer

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.