Tesla Mobile App Version 4 received a new advanced feature from the giant EV maker that would allow the company's Solar and Powerwall users to have more control over their products.

Thanks to the new "Go Off-Grid" button of the popular application, consumers can now press one button to turn off all their appliances relying on their Tesla Powerwall and Solar items.

Aside from them, Elon Musk also explained that this update is one of their efforts to encourage non-Tesla owners to get engaged in the company's rising ecosystem.

The automaker's interest to expand its service to more people can also be seen in its giant Supercharger Network, which would allow other EV models to use its stations before 2021 ends.

Tesla Mobile App's New Off-Grid Feature

According to Electrek's latest report, the new "Go Off-Grid" button of Tesla's latest Version 4 mobile app allows consumers to completely rely on their stored clean energy instead of using electricity.

Also Read: Tesla FSD Vs. Ford BlueCruise: Is Elon Musk's Competitor Catching Up or Still Way Behind When It Comes To EV Autonomy?

The company explained that this would be helpful since many countries now have their planned brownouts to save more electric energy supplies.

On the other hand, the latest Tesla Mobile App update is also a part of the company's goal to achieve global decentralized electric utility.

On the other hand, it could also add more value to Elon Musk's Powerwall and Solar products. Aside from this, the automaker's innovations for its mobile application also offer a new way to view the data from your own power generation with solar tiles or panels.

Aside from this, consumers could also download their data, which they can integrate into a spreadsheet. The new Tesla Mobile App Version 4 update could also put their data into another system.

In other news, Elon Musk announced that his new Tesla Bot could arrive by 2022. On the other hand, the new FSD Beta 10 is expected to be launched by September.

Tesla Mobile App Version 4's Other Enhancements

Tech Crunch reported that there are also other enhancements released by Tesla aside from the new "Go Off-Grid" function. These include the latest car commands, which allow you to start your EV without actually riding it.

On the other hand, it also received a new feature that enables users to unluck their Tesla mobiles using their phone keys. Aside from these, you can also get a more detailed representation of your electric car, thanks to the enhanced 3D transitions of the mobile app.

For more news updates about Tesla and other giant EV makers, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Tesla Files Application to be an Electricity Provider in Texas

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.