Vagus Nerve stroke rehabilitation treatment from MicroTransponder has recently received its FDA approval, and it would be on its way to medical institutions or facilities soon. The main focus of the rehab treatment is the stroke cases, but it could also cater to other related ailments or diseases that result from it.

Back in 2017, a vagus nerve treatment for cluster medicine was approved by the FDA, and it only shows that health innovation is expanding as researchers and experts dedicate their products to these.

Vagus Nerve Stroke Rehab Treatment Gets FDA Approval

Earlier this week, the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of MicroTransponder's Vagus Nerve stroke rehabilitation treatment, and would soon be used in health institutions.

MicroTransponder calls their technology the MicroTransponder Vivistim Paired VNS System (Vivistim System), and it is the first-of-its-kind treatment for chronic ischemic stroke which does not require drugs. This means that it would be more of treatment, and it would help in avoiding any complications to the kidney and other side effects.

The Vagus Nerve Stimulation would help in restoring motor functions to the upper limbs or parts of the body, and would potentially help in bringing back function to said incapacitated parts. Of course, the treatment would be paired with rehabilitative exercise, and it would help complete the treatment for a potential recovery.

Ischemic stroke is one of the most common types of stroke, and one that prevents blood flow from reaching the brain. This also greatly prevents a person from movements and other motor functions, something which the VNS focuses on.

Vagus Nerve: What is It?

The Vagus Nerve is the 10th cranial nerve, and apparently, it is the longest and most complex nerve on the group of those that connect to the brain. It helps in transmitting information from the brain, to the different parts of the body.

It is one important cranial nerve, and also, one of the most that are prone to suffer clots that lead to stroke. A problem in the vagus nerve can potentially impede one's motor skills and other movement functions. Moreover, it can severely affect a lot of functions in the body.

As an important nerve among the group, the vagus nerve is mostly what doctors look at first after experiencing a stroke or has a high risk of getting one.

Will it Help Epilepsy, Stroke Cases?

The Vivistim treatment from MicroTransponder is aiming to bring a rehabilitation treatment for those affected with problems in their vagus nerve. It includes stroke cases, epilepsy, and other illnesses that a person would encounter, surrounding the brain.

Additionally, it can also help in treating those who have been experiencing a repetitive ischemic stroke, and help in their recoveries to restore essential functions and movements.

