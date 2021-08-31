(Photo : Pexels/Pixabay) Google Calendar

Google is updating its calendar. The search giant will be adding a feature called the "Time Insights" panel that will show users how much of their working week is spent in meetings.

Google Calendar's Time Insights

According to Google's blog post, the feature will be released over the next month on select plans. The feature was first announced back in March as part of a list of new features to be added to Google Workspace.

The Time Insights feature is introduced a couple of years after both Apple and Google added the same feature into their iOS and Android software. It shows users the amount of time they spent using apps.

Google Calendar reminder feature is also now available on the web, with the same features as the iOS and Android software.

However, while these features included the ability to set a time limit per app, so you don't lose track of time while using them, Google Calendar won't allow you to set the same boundaries on meetings.

Instead, the Time Insights feature will give you the information that you need to curb any colleagues that frequently schedule meetings, according to 9to5Google.

Google provided a screenshot of what the feature's panel will look like. At the top of the page, there is a "Time Breakdown" pie chart that will show you how much of your working hours are spent in meetings. It will be subdivided into meeting between two people versus groups of three or more.

At the bottom of the page, you will see a chart of the time spent in meetings on a weekly basis. It also shows highlights of which days are the busiest and the average hours are spent in them every day.

However, if there are entries wherein you are the only attendee, that does not count and won't be added to the total of the meeting, according to Google's support page.

The search giant also stated that the information is only available to the user and not the manager. However, it might be possible to see another person's breakdown if you are permitted to manage their own calendar.

The feature will also be on by default once it rolls out, and while it can be switched off via Workspace admins, it can only be minimized and not entirely disabled by the users.

The Time Insights feature will be available for users on the Google Workspace Business Plus, Business Standard, Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Standard, Education Plus, and Nonprofits subscription groups.

However, it will not be available for G Suite Basic and G Suite Business users and those who are using Google Workspace Business Starter, Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Enterprise Essentials, and Frontline groups.

The Time Insights feature announcement came after Google Calendar allowed users to hide holidays that are not eligible for a time off.

Data Transfer Tool

Earlier this month, Facebook has updated its data transfer tool called Transfer Your Information. It has two new destinations for information linked with a Facebook account, they are the Google Calendar and Photobucket, according to Engadget.

Facebook stated that the new tool is part of their Data Transfer Project, making it easier to transfer information from your social media account to pages like Google Calendar and Photobucket.

Google Calendar and Support for Photobucket comes with a larger redesign of Transfer Your Information. The social media platform said that it makes the service simpler and even more intuitive.

