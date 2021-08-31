NASA has announced that it is accepting any designs or purchase ideas from companies for the Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV) to be used for the Artemis Moon Mission. Yes, this vehicle will be based on the Moon and would be left there to roam around the lunar surface and explore uncharted territories for studying and research.

The focus of most of NASA's releases now may be for the International Space Station or the Mars Perseverance mission with the Curiosity rover, but that does not mean Artemis is forgotten. The mission is still slated for 2024, aiming to resend humans back to the Moon.

NASA Lunar Terrain Vehicle

The national space agency is now calling upon private contractors, manufacturers, designers, or companies to step forward and partner up to debut the next-generation Lunar Terrain Vehicle. NASA is gearing up for its Artemis Moon mission, and part of its venture is to bring a vehicle to the lunar surface for all transportation needs.

NASA's request for information narrates what the Lunar Terrain Vehicle needs, and it is for the car to survive going to the Moon and staying there for a long time. Moreover, it should also withstand the lunar nights, or when the natural satellite turns away from the Sun.

The moon is known to revolve under a monthly schedule from the Earth.

The LTV would also be staying on the lunar surface for at least 10 years, and it is a long-time for the vehicle's operation and life span. Moreover, no technicians or mechanics would be able to get up there once it proves to be faulty or needs repairs. The astronauts would be the ones to service or repair it.

The Moon Buggy

This would be similar to the so-called "Moon Buggy" or the first-generation vehicle that was brought to the moon to be used for all kinds of transportation. Apollo 15 debuted the first Moon Buggy back in 1971, which came with astronauts David Scott, Alfred Worden, and James Irwin.

Now, a moon rover is making a return, but it would not be something like the original buggy, which is known for its capabilities to handle the challenging terrain of the lunar satellite. Moreover, the new LTV would have better technology, as it can be equipped with the latest tech that is available to humans.

NASA Artemis Moon Mission

The Artemis Moon mission is set for 2024 but was said to be looking at delays, primarily because of its problem with its rockets, spacesuits, and more. Additionally, the 2020 pandemic has contributed to the mission's further delay.

Nevertheless, NASA is still looking forward to securing designs or tech for its LTV, something which should be finalized, the same time as the mission's upcoming launch later in the decade.

