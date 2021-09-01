SpaceX's cargo mission for NASA's resupply delivered a birthday gift to an astronaut in the ISS, or the International Space Station, who was celebrating her 50th special day.

The latest cargo resupply mission of Elon Musk's SpaceX for NASA, or National Aeronautics and Space Administration, arrived at the ISS last Aug. 30 after a day since its launch from the Kennedy Space Center at Launch Complex 39A on Aug. 29.

As per FirstPost, the 23rd Commercial Resupply Services of SpaceX carried a total of 2,710 kilograms or 4,800 pounds worth of supplies for the space crew.

Not to mention that it also included hardware for the spacecraft, as well as tons of science experiments.

SpaceX's Cargo Mission Delivers Birthday Gift

The Dragon spacecraft of SpaceX has already docked at the Space Station and will stay there for a whole month.

Two NASA astronauts, Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, welcomed the arrival of the capsule to the ISS.

According to KMBC News, one of the NASA astronauts, McArthur, was coincidentally celebrating her 50th birthday while overseeing the arrival of the SpaceX cargo mission to the ISS. And to her surprise, the capsule that she was monitoring was carrying a special present for her special day.

To be precise, the shipment delivered an ice cream as a gift to McArthur.

The NASA astronaut, who was celebrating her birthday, went on to radio after the arrival of the SpaceX capsule: "No one's ever sent me a spaceship for my birthday before. I appreciate it."

On top of the ice cream for McArthur, the SpaceX cargo mission also included other food items, such as lemons, avocados, and cherry tomatoes for the other six crewmates.

It is to note, though, that the previous cargo mission of Northrop Grumman also delivered a sumptuous pizza kit that was good for seven astronauts. Plus, other goods like apples, tomatoes, and kiwi came as well.

SpaceX's Cargo Mission Deliveries

Of course, science experiments are yet again present in this cargo mission delivery of SpaceX, similar to Northrop Grumman's mission last Aug. 10.

One of the scientific studies that made it to the Space Station involved retinal diagnostic equipment that tests the reaction of various materials in space.

What's more, the Girl Scouts also sent plants, ants, and brine shrimps that would be used as test subjects in space experiments.

Meanwhile, the University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers also brought flowering weed and mouse-ear cress seeds for genetic research.

Aside from the research materials, a Japanese start-up further sent a robotic arm that will attempt to do mundane chores for the space crew. It will still undergo testing in the space station.

