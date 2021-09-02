Samsung's 200-megapixel smartphone camera sensor, the ISOCELL HP1, was officially announced by the South Korean phone maker on Sept. 2.

The Verge noted that the monstrous 200-megapixel phone camera sensor is by far the highest resolution snapper for a mobile phone that ever saw the light of day.

The Samsung ISOCELL HP1 comes days after rumors that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, the upcoming flagship of the Chinese tech giant, will boast a 200-megapixel camera sensor. It will be a steep increase from the 50MP primary snapper of its predecessor, the Mi 11 Ultra.

To give a better perspective, the Samsung Galaxy 21, as well as the older S20 only sported a 108MP primary camera sensor.

Another phone that similarly carries that many megapixels is the budget device of Xiaomi, the Mi Note 10 Pro.

In addition, other smartphones are commonly seen flaunting a 64MP camera, like the Realme 6, Honor 30S, and the Oppo Reno 5.

Although the new camera sensor of Samsung impressively packs tons of pixels, it is to note that megapixels do not really define the quality of photos, as per CNET.

There are still other factors to consider to produce better images.

Samsung's 200-Megapixel Smartphone Camera Sensor

That said, let us dive more into the ISOCELL HP1.

As per Samsung, the first 200MP resolution camera sensor in the smartphone industry is based on both 0.64 µm pixels, and a new pixel-binning tech known as the ChameleonCell.

The 0.64 µm pixels of the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 could bin 16 of them at the same time, similar to a 12.5-megapixel camera that has 2.56μm pixels.

On the other hand, the ChameleonCell tech is designed to capture low-light images through its four-by-four 12.5MP setting. The pixel-binning tech also allows the camera sensor to produce photos with a whopping 200-megapixels.

Not just that, the two-by-two binning mode of the ChameleonCall further lets the ISOCELL HP1 to even capture videos in 8K resolution.

The South Korean giant also boasted that its 200MP sensor could shoot 8K footage without the need to crop it.

However, it is important to point out that an 8K video does not need to go beyond 50MP. Thus, even a sensor less than 200MP could take 7,680x4,320 footage without any cropping.

Samsung ISOCELL GN5

Alongside the introduction of the 200MP camera, the South Korean phone maker also unveiled another new sensor known as the ISOCELL GN5. This sports up to 50-megapixels of 1.0μm pixels.

Samsung further claimed that it achieved another first with the GN5 as it is the pioneer in using the Dual Pixel Pro technology, along with a 1.0μm pixel.

The South Korean tech giant said that samples of these new camera sensors are now available for other phone manufacturers.

