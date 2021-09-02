(Photo : Image from Xbox Website) Microsoft Store Xbox Series X Restock Spotted | Buyers Suggest GameStop Membership

A new Microsoft Store Xbox Series X restock was spotted online but buyers were still reported having difficulty in buying the console. In a comment thread on the notification by an Xbox Series X restock tracker Twitter account, it was noted that having a membership at GameStop really helps.

Xbox Series X Restock Online

Most online retailers that stock the Xbox Series X are known to mostly run out of stock only a few moments after launching online. One particular technique that was seen to be the most beneficial was Walmart's hour-long restock.

The Walmart hour-long Xbox Series X restock didn't mean that the console had enough stock to last the hour but rather that the console was launched online in a series. The Xbox Series X restock was reportedly made available every 15 minutes so for those that missed the first batch, they might still have another shot for the second batch.

Global Chip Shortage

Although the console was previously launched in November of last 2020, the restock condition hasn't quite improved that much despite being almost a year since the console first launched. This is due to two things, the global chip shortage and scalpers.

The global chip shortage is inevitable and not only the Xbox Series X is affected. The Sony counterpart of the console, the PS5 restock, is also heavily affected by the global chip shortage as well. As of the moment, both consoles are extremely difficult to purchase since as of the moment, they still roll out in series and every restock doesn't have enough to deal with scalpers plus the actual demand.

Chip Shortage on GPU Prices

The global chip shortage has affected other electronics outside of the Xbox Series X like GPUs. The GPU situation is reportedly worse than the Xbox Series X restock situation since GPU prices are still saturated and have not hit SRP prices just yet. Although the Xbox Series X restock is difficult to purchase, buyers can still purchase the console at SRP.

This is not the same with GPUs as most GPUs are still being sold at markups up to twice the original SRP. As of the moment, the brand closest to selling the most fairly priced GPUs is EVGA. Certain GPUs like the EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 are selling not too far from the SRP compared to other GPUs.

Read Also: Polaroid Launches Bluetooth Enabled Now+ Instant Camera

Xbox Series X Restock Tracker Twitter Accounts

As of the moment, the best way for buyers to purchase consoles online is to follow Xbox Series X restock tracker Twitter accounts in order to find out when the stock is available. Buyers need to move fast whenever the Xbox Series X restock or the PS5 restock is available online.

Another thing that buyers might want to do according to the suggestions of other buyers in the thread is to make sure to have a GameStop membership in order to increase the chances of purchasing the console online.

Related Article: Apple Watch Series 7 Delay Due to Claims Manufacturing Partners Have Hit a Production Snag

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.