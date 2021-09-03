"Genshin Impact" 2.1 offers a lot of in-game enhancements that MiHoYo fans can surely enjoy. One of these is the arrival of the monumental boss called Thunder Manifestation, a new Electro Oceanid boss, which drops Storm Beads after gamers defeat it in a battle.

Thunder Manifestation:

Me to me: You're running away? Well when I took this job, it wasn't in the job description!#GenshinImpact @GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/paTPIpwbAZ — V͟a͟l͟k͟y͟r͟i͟e͟ 🍵 (@anne_valkyrie) September 1, 2021

However, you need to remember that the new Thunder Manifestation's level should be 36 and above before you can acquire the so-called Storm Beads. On the other hand, there are some things you need to complete before you can have your epic battle with the new enemy.

Specifically, you are required to complete the new Seirai Stormchasers World Quest before you can reach the location of the new Electro boss. To begin the mission, gamers need to interact with Katheryne, who will guide them to Seirai Island. MiHoYo also explained that players must locate some stones.

The first one would be on the ground, while the remaining rocks would require you to travel between the tiny floating islands, which Thunder Spheres and Phase Gates connect.

'Genshin Impact' Thunder Manifestation Boss

According to PC Games' latest report, the new Thunder Manifestation boss should appear after finishing the new Seirai Stormchasers World Quest. Once this Electro enemy is on the front, your team can now challenge it.

fought the thunder manifestation for the first time haha. hahahahah. zhongli’s shield kept breaking ahahhahaha he almost died hahaha if it werent for my precious sweet madame hahahahahahah pic.twitter.com/wVRwMMLrvz — jas | officially an ei haver (@moraajax) September 1, 2021

But, you need to make sure that your team has some characters that could easily counter the boss' electro attacks. Pyro and Cryo champions are great counters since they can easily cast elemental reactions when their attacks successfully hit Thunder Manifestation.

Aside from these, Real Sport 101 also provided some advanced strategies MiHoYo fans can use to defeat the latest "Geshin Impact" 2.1's boss:

The name of the game is great control of Stamina. Eat some food to reduce stamina consumption for an extra boost.

When the lighting prism appears, just run. One bad move, and you are made for.

Proper team composition should include a combination of shield, healing, and ranged attack for the easiest fight.

Do not bring Baal. She is op, but her electro dmg is useless in this fight.

Storm Beads' Location and Other Details

Once you defeat the new Electro Oceanid boss, the new in-game item Storm Beads should be dropped below him. As of the moment, MiHoYo explained that this new item only has one form, making it quite different from other Ascension materials.

You can crack these Storm Pearls to level up Sara and Baal, available in the current banner Reign of Serenity.

For more news updates about the "Genshin Impact" Thunderstorm Manifestation and other new bosses, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

