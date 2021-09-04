"Hitman 2" is about to arrive on PS5 and PS4. But, before you can enjoy this popular assassin game on your favorite gaming device, you still need to have a PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) subscription.

My review for this PS Plus lineup:



- Overcooked: a Mobile game

- Predator Hunting Ground: a flop

- Hitman 2: worth a try pic.twitter.com/MEuE10RVKZ — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) September 1, 2021

If you already have this service of Sony, then all you need to do is wait for the title's arrival on the popular gaming platforms. "Hitman 2" was first released by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment back in 2014. IO Interactive also developed it.

On the other hand, the first ones to receive this game on November 13, 2018, were Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. Since it was created and published by two big companies, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, fans could expect a more enjoyable action game.

If you want to make your gaming experience more fun, you can use different kinds of mod skins. For those who want to change the graphics of "Hitman 2," here are some of the best mod skins you can try.

Best 'Hitman 2' Mod Skins

The Gamer provided various mod skins to make your "Hitman 2" experience on PS4 and PS5 more enjoyable.

🔥Hunt or be hunted and have a fiery cook-off this September as Hitman 2, Predator: Hunting Grounds and Overcooked! All You Can Eat are FREE for all PS Plus members! pic.twitter.com/riUqxJPL6m — PlayStation Asia (@PlayStationAsia) September 2, 2021

Also Read: 'Hitman 3's Spins DLC into Seven-Part Expansion--Series Creator Says Agent 47 Will Not Be Bald Anymore

UI Toggle

UI Toggle mod is pretty popular since it allows you to remove and deactivate aspects of the HUD. This means that gamers can have a more immersive experience once they use it.

Thomas Is Coming To Town

Thomas Is Coming To Town mod skin is based on the popular cartoon series "Thomas and Friends." However, this doesn't mean that you can make your character a train as well.

What it does is change random objects into trains. It works in various locations, such as Santa Fortuna, Mumbai, New York, Isle of Sgail, Haven Island, Miami, and Sapienza.

Aside from these two, you can also use the remaining mod skins:

Mission mod

Special Assignment mod

Playable Stone, Knight, And Lucas Grey mod

Focus mod

Choose Your Own Adventure mod

To view more details about them, all you need to do is click this link. In other news, reports confirmed that "Horizon Forbidden West" now has PlayStation 4 to PS5 upgrade path. On the other hand, the next-gen versions of "Witcher 3" and "Cyberpunk 2077" could be delayed for PS5.

Arrival of 'Hitman 2'

Push Square reported that the popular assassin game could arrive this coming Sept. 7. Aside from "Hitman 2," PS Plus would also release other well-known titles for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

These include "Predator: Hunting Grounds," which is based on the popular movie "Predator," as well as "Overcooked: All You Can Eat."

For more news updates about "Hitman 2" and other assassin games, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: PlayStation Plus is Getting a Major Update, As Sony Completes Acquisition of Crunchyroll; Going Against Xbox

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.