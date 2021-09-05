Cyber Shibas is set to add Shiba Inu NFTs to the list of digital art NFTs in the market, which already include sushi NFTs, rock NFTs, cat NFTs, and even rock NFTs.

Cyber Shibas' Shiba Inu NFTs to go on Sale on Sept. 7

"Cyber Shibas," a collection of 10,000 Shiba Inu-inspired NFTs, is set to go on sale on September 7.

Presale of the "Cyber Shibas" NFTs will take place at 7 a.m. UTC+0 and will be followed by the main sale at 4 p.m. UTC+0. The NFTs can be purchased via the official website of "Cyber Shibas."

The "Cyber Shibas" NFT will be distributed on the Ethereum blockchain. Each NFT will cost 0.05 ETH to mint. Only 20 "Cyber Shibas" can be minted per transaction.

What is Cyber Shibas?

According to the "Cyber Shibas" website, "Cyber Shibas" are "randomly generated Shiba collectibles of various rarity living on the Ethereum blockchain as ERC-721 tokens."

These Shiba Inu NFTs will then be part of the NFT game within the "Cyber Shibas" metaverse, which is currently in the works.

"Each Shiba will be given a random set of high-tech clothing and defense items in which they will defend their planet. The luckiest ones will get unique combinations of suits that will give Shiba a 100% advantage over the invaders," according to the "Cyber Shibas" website.

Aside from the "Cyber Shibas" NFT sale on September 7 and the upcoming NFT game, there are more exciting things that can be looked forward to from the developer of "Cyber Shibas."

A second NFT collection is also in the works, and fans can also expect NFT giveaways to happen on "Cyber Shibas'" Twitter and Discord.

Upcoming NFT Games

"Cyber Shibas" joins the list of upcoming NFT games that both gamers and NFT collectors can look forward to.

Another example of an upcoming NFT game that is currently in the works is "Sushiverse." The sushi NFTs of "Sushiverse" went on presale last September 4, but if you missed out on that, you do not have to worry.

The second collection of "Sushiverse" NFTs will be released, according to the "Sushiverse" website.

It was also recently reported that Logan Paul's NFT game, "CryptoZoo," is set to be launched soon. The NFT game, which was initially expected to be released on September 1, generated controversy when the launch date was delayed.

