Labor Day Sales 2021: NordVPN Plans and MORE Deals to See

As part of the ongoing Labor Day Sale, NordVPN has a special deal for the users.

For Tuesday, Sept. 6, the biggest offers include a $99 dollar NordVPN security plan for two years. From its original price of $323, you can now enjoy a $225 discount for this limited-time sale.

Labor Day Deals: NordVPN Plans

If you are looking for the best VPN app for your privacy, NordVPN should be the first option on your list.

If you are interested in purchasing the special offer coming from one of the most trusted Virtual Private Networks, you have arrived at the right place.

Even though Labor day is about to end, NordVPN has offered the people a two-year plan for just $99. This sweet deal will not only protect you from hackers, but also it would boost your entertainment demand through location changes.

From IP protection to cybersecurity safety, NordVPN will make sure that this cheap deal will provide you with long-term support.

Somehow, other users complain about the slow connection of their internet within a specific server.

With NordVPN, you could stream with no problem. What's amazing with this NordVPN Labor Day deal is that you won't experience any buffering in speed.

Indeed, NordVPN is only offering the fastest way to satisfy its customers.

For the users who are finding a cheaper alternative to the two-year plan, NordVPN is also giving a one-year plan which just costs $59.

If you plan to extend this plan for another year, you will only pay $40 since the two-year plan is priced at $99.

This smart deal will mask your real IP address so you can stay protected regardless of your location.

More VPN Deals This Labor Day Sale

According to the recent report by Digital Trends, you can also check the following VPN deals before the special day ends. Here are the best options that could suit your preference.

NordVPN - Buy as low as $4.13 per month.

Private Internet Access VPN - For as low as $2.08 per month, this VPN will let you connect to 10 devices compared to the usual limit of up to five devices only.

TorGuard VPN - This cheap VPN deal only comes at $2.50 per month. With no cap to its bandwidth, you can enjoy this VPN.

Surfshark VPN - For just $2.49 per month, this is one of the cheapest deals that you can purchase. There's no limit to how many devices you can connect to.

KeepSolid VPN - For just $40, you can enjoy this VPN forever.

FastestVPN - Another lifetime VPN that you can use is this VPN. You can purchase it for only $25.

Labor Day Deals: Check this Gadget Sale

Besides VPN, there are many choices that you can go for during the Labor Day sale.

While it is coming to an end soon, you can view the recent Dell's Labor Day 2021 event if you are looking for some great laptops and desktops for your needs.

You can also check the Best Buy deals during Labor Day. Make sure to see the best smart gadgets on sale including laptops, tablets, smart TVs, monitors, and headphones.

