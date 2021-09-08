The latest leak about Vivo revealed that its upcoming Vivo X70 flagship series will arrive this week.

China Telecom has reportedly tipped the advanced news about the mobile phones which include X70, X70 Pro, and the X70 Pro+ variant. The tipster presented the potential design of the flagship in the future.

Vivo X70 Line-up Leaks

IT Home, a known tech site in China, has spotted that China Telecom has unveiled the amazing features of the alleged Vivo mobile phones.

As per the listing, Vivo X70 smartphones will debut on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Many interesting features have been leaked, such as Vivo X70's LED flash and Zeiss logo in a rectangular housing. The flagship is said to have a triple camera on its rear.

The leak about Vivo X70 Pro shares a similar feature with the former phone. The only difference is its quad rear camera setup.

Vivo X70 Key Specs

Upon discovering the surprise leak on China Telecom, Vivo X70's features were exposed ahead of its release. According to the listing, here are the features of the said flagship.

6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate display

Exynos 1080 SoC

triple rear camera setup

48-megapixel main camera

12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor

12-megapixel portrait camera

32-megapixel sensor for selfies

4,400mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

160.1x75.4x7.55mm (dimension)

181 grams

Vivo X70 Pro Key Specs

From NDTV's report on Tuesday, Sept. 7, not only Vivo X70 has a leaked set of specs. Vivo X70 Pro's specifications were revealed by China telecom.

6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate display (same with vanilla Vivo X70)

Exynos 1080 SoC

Quad rear camera

50 mp primary sensor

12 mp ultra-wide-angle lens

12-mp portrait sensor8-mp telephoto lens

32-mp sensor for selfie

450mAh battery with 44W fast charging

158.3x73.2x8mm (dimension)

185 grams

Vivo X70 Pro+

Last but not the least, Vivo X70 series will not be complete without Vivo X70 Pro+'s key specifications. From the same report by NDTV, here are the specs that you should see for this leaked mobile phone.

6.78-inch quad-HD+ E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 888+ SoC

quad rear camera setup

50-mp main camera

12-mp portrait camera

8-mp telephoto camera

32-mp selfie camera

4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charging

164.5x75.2x8.9mm (dimension)

209 grams

Read Also: Nokia Releases Android's First Beta Build For X20 Developer Preview Program

Is Vivo Venturing Credit Card Payment System?

Last month, Vivo was reportedly exploring the option to launch its own in-phone credit card payment system called the "VivoCard."

As per Tech Times, the Chinese company aimed to compete with other tech giants which offer similar services such as Google, Samsung, and Apple.

Since the pandemic, many operations have followed the online trend. Through this feature, Vivo products can be purchased with just a few taps of fingers.

VivoCard is also Vivo's way to expand its reach to the Chinese market. The evolution of its digital payment system will pave the way for the ease of transactions in the long run.

In February, Vivo iQOO Neo 5 was rumored to have an ultrafast 66W charger. In the same month, the company featured Vivo S9 which will have MediaTek Dimensity 1100 6nm chips.

Related Article: Vivo Y72 5G Comes with a Huge Battery But There's a Catch--Get to Know its Specs

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.