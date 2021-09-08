The Biden administration confirmed that it is now going to focus on managing the AI-related issues of the United States. As of the moment, artificial intelligence plays a big role in enhancing the health systems and other industry sectors in the U.S. and other countries.

AIs are now being used to detect various diseases, created robots to lighten labor works, and other similar enhancements. Now, the National AI Initiative Office, the Commerce Department, and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, confirmed that they are forming a new department called NAIAC (National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee).

They explained that NAIAC would be responsible for providing advice to U.S. President Joe Biden and other federal government officials when it comes to the artificial intelligence sector.

Biden Administration's NAIAC Department

According to Engadget's latest report, the new U.S. NAIAC would be responsible for providing guidance on several AI concerns. These include employment, scientific progress, competitiveness, as well as the viability of future initiative revisions and national strategy.

Aside from these, the new committee would also solve ethical issues, which are surrounding work equity, as well as algorithm bias and accountability.

On the other hand, the committee members would also come from interdisciplinary and broad groups, such as non-profits, federal labs, companies, and academic agencies. Once NAIAC is complete, members would be accepted on a regular basis, depending on the eventual vacancies that are needed to be filled up.

China as a Better AI Developer?

Nikkei Asia recently reported that China was able to overtake the United States when it comes to artificial intelligence development.

This is a major achievement since the Asian country has always been falling behind when it comes to technology qualities. However, they have the advantage when it comes to production numbers.

Right now, the top-performing countries in AI research include China, U.S., India, U.K., Japan, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

