The PlayStation Showcase has finished airing, but that does not mean that the hype and news are over, as it has brought a lot of new games for the PS5. The modern gaming console of Sony may be limited, but its games are here to bring excitement to gamers, including the return of one of the popular titles with "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic," and more.

Yes, the early rumors this year for "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic's" remastered version for the 4K screens is coming, and it was confirmed via the PlayStation Showcase. However, it does not stop there, as multiple titles are reportedly coming for gamers to enjoy, and these are massive, AAA-rated games.

PlayStation Showcase: Upcoming PS5 Games

The recently concluded PlayStation Showcase that aired live earlier today has brought gamers a lot to look forward to, despite the many problems in stock of the PS5 console.

'Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic'

One of the biggest news in the PlayStation Showcase is "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" or popularly known as KOTOR, which has been long-anticipated by gamers. The game is known to be developed by Aspyr and Electronic Arts for the Xbox and PC before its mobile transition.

This is the official remake of the title, and it is coming for the 4K screens of the PS5.

'Marvel's Spider-Man 2'

Insomniac developers have teased "redacted" information regarding the release of "Marvel's Spider-Man 2," a sequel of the popular 2018 PS4 release which sparked the franchise.

The game would still focus on the first game's protagonist, Peter Parker, who would now go against his recurring comic villain, the alien symbiote, Venom, which bonded with Eddy Brock. However, this time, Parker would be paired with Miles Morales, the successor of the mantle.

'God of War: Ragnarok'

Yes, PlayStation Showcase also brings one of the most awaited games for the PS5, and that is the return of Kratos, but this time, as a god among the Norse mythology. Not only would Kratos face-off against massive villains, but also the threat to the end of Asgard, which is also known as "Ragnarok."

The reveal trailer brings a first-look to the game, something which was never been released to the public before. Oh, and "Boy" is now grown up, looking for answers.

'Gran Turismo 7'

"Gran Turismo 7" is making a return, and the popular racing franchise is better than ever with its action and technical gameplay that pushes gamers to put the pedal to the metal. Polyphony's new game brings the promised game, which has been pushed later than its initial expected release.

'Marvel's Wolverine'

One of the most unexpected releases for this PlayStation Showcase is Insomniac Games' release of "Marvel's Wolverine," and it is something that players do not know about before this. The game would focus on the X-Man James Howlett, a.k.a. Logan, and The Wolverine.

Mutants are coming and bringing the popular RPG set up by the "Spider-Man" makers.

