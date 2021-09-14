(Photo : Pexels/Pixabay) PS3

LittleBigPlanet, a puzzle-platform video game series, is now permanently shut down by Sony on PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita after extended downtime.

Also, online multiplayer and the community levels are no longer accessible for "LittleBigPlanet," "LittleBigPlanet2," "LittleBigPlanet 3," which is available on PS3, and the "LittleBigPlanet" PS Vita version. However, you can still play story modes and do local co-op.

LittleBigPlanet Shut Down

The game's team wrote in an official statement that they understand that the news is disappointing to a lot of the game's fans.

But the team believes that this is the best way to protect the game's community and help ensure that their online environment remains safe for everyone.

Despite the devastating news, there is a silver lining. The game developers have updated the PlayStation 4 version of "LittleBigPlanet 3" and that the game servers are now online.

Also Read: 'LittleBigPlanet 3' Gets SpongeBob SquarePants DLC

Players using PS4 can now have access to more than 10 million community levels, including all of the ones that they have created on the PS3 versions of the game, according to Eurogamer.

The game has been a staple one on PlayStation consoles since MediaMolecule released the original back in 2008.

Seeing the community levels disappear from the PlayStation Vita game is pretty sad, especially for gamers who have been there since day 1.

Those who have been using their PS3 consoles all this time will lose access to the online services.

Fortunately, there is still a chance for the community levels to be transferred to another console, and that players won't lose them forever, according to GameInformer.

The latest entry in the game franchise, a spinoff game of "LittleBigPlanet" titled "Sackboy: A Big Adventure," was released in November 2014 for PS4 and PS5.

DDoS Attack

In May, Sony temporarily shut down the online services for "LittleBigPlanet" after several reports of DDoS attacks and hackers posting highly offensive messages.

Since PlayStation 3 games were placed on the same server, it will affect all of them if an issue affects one game.

The announcement regarding the hiatus was posted on Twitter, and it immediately generated more than 285 retweets and more than 2,000 likes.

To all LittleBigPlanet fans everywhere. LBP is in trouble, and needs all of the help that the community can give it. Lets get this trending! #SaveLBP #Littlebigplanet pic.twitter.com/K1bFQwblTu — Madzz - LBP Creations | #SaveLBP (@LbpMadzz) March 12, 2021

The sudden announcement got several negative reactions from the fans of the game. However, there are also comments that supporting the company's decision. Some of the players said that the sudden shutdown of the game could be Sony's way to protect the game from further attacks.

According to Dot Magazine, a DDoS attack is one of the most common hacks in the world.

The main goal of these attacks is to deny or disable a service so that hackers can breach the system faster and steal personal data easier.

Also, security experts stated that this kind of hack could affect web services, servers, and websites because they flood them with too many requests.

The attack can also exploit the server's vulnerabilities at the network protocol and its application layers.

Companies need to be aware of several dangerous attacks such as protocol attacks, application attacks, generated UDP flood, volumetric attacks, and DNB reflected amplification.

Related Article: 'Little Big Planet 3' reunites Hugh Laurie and Stephen Fry

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Sophie Webster

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.