The new Halo Infinite Xbox Series X is currently attracting a lot of gamers since it is based on one of the most popular shooting games of Microsoft. However, because of the massive consumer demand, the giant tech creator confirmed that the new gaming device is already sold out.

Microsoft said that the preorders quickly went out after it opened. This is bad news for many "Halo" fans since they would have to wait for the company to release more units before enjoying the new version of the popular console.

"Due to high demand, all preorders that have been listed have sold out very quickly," said a Microsoft representative.

He added that consumers need to check their favorite online stores and retailers to see the latest status of Halo Infinite Xbox Series X console's preorder status or its availability.

Halo Infinite Xbox Series X's Preorder Status

According to CNET's latest report, the official Xbox manufacturer is currently active when it comes to accomodating Microsoft consumers, especially since the new Xbox Series X console "Halo"-themed console quickly went out of stock.

Also Read: How to Get $10 Off Your Next Xbox Series X Restock on Microsoft Store | Buy Hacks

Representatives are currently answering questions at GameStop, Amazon, and other popular retailers and online stores. On the other hand, you can check the details below to see the status of the new console version's preorder updates:

Walmart

There are no updates yet regarding Halo Xbox Series X bundle preorders. However, Walmart would surely inform you ahead of restocking.

GameStop

Halo Xbox Series X console restock already happened last Aug. 31, but units were only available for PowerUp Rewards Pro members. There are no updates yet regarding preorders.

Best Buy

No live preorders as of the moment

Amazon

Xbox Series X Halo bundle appears on its platform. However, there are no updates yet regarding the preorders.

In other news, Xbox Series hardware is expected to have a refresh for the next two years. On the other hand, Xbox Series X and PS5 restock already happened on Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers last Sept. 9.

Tips To Avoid Xbox Preorder Sell Out

GottabeMobile provided some tips that you can follow to get your own Xbox Series X or Series S before preorders go out. However, you need to remember that these methods are still not 100% efficient, especially since you would definitely have lots of competitions.

Ready your payment information.

Don't worry about the price. Just preorder the item since you can cancel it later if you don't have any budget.

Update your passwords to simple codes, then change them later for security.

Rely on websites instead of apps.

Always set up in-stock alerts.

For more news updates about Xbox Series X and other popular gaming devices, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Rumored Xbox Series X Restock September 13-19, 2021 | Best Buy, GameStop, Costco, and More

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.