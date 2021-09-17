FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) said that the rising romance scam or dating app fraud has resulted in more than $133 million losses. This is currently a serious matter since scammers on various dating applications are now trying to fool unsuspecting users into trading and invest in their crypto scams.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced that they received more than 1,800 complaints about online dating app fraudsters. Authorities explained that these scammers usually contact their victims via social media sites and dating applications to gain their trust.

As of the moment, many individuals across the globe are relying on giant online platforms to contact their friends and families. On the other hand, lonely people are using online dating apps, such as Tinder and Bumble, to know strangers in hopes of having a long-lasting relationship.

However, scammers and other fraudsters are taking advantage of the world's current situation caused by the ongoing global pandemic. This is one of the main reasons it is important to know if the unknown user you are talking to is a verified one.

FBI Warns About Rising Romance Scam

According to CNET's latest report, the FBI warns consumers about the rising online dating app scams. Involved authorities claimed that these malicious actors are saying that they have proper knowledge when it comes to cryptocurrency investment.

But, once their targets are fooled, they would direct them to a fake app or website. If you don't want to become one of their victims, there are various habits you need to practice when talking to a stranger online:

Never send money, even if they are claiming to be in an emergency situation.

Avoid providing bank details with a person you have never met in person.

Don't trust your dating prospect if they are leading you to crypto investment or other similar trading activities.

Aside from online apps, various hackers and scammers are also using other online services to fool more individuals. These include one of Apple App Store's published applications. On the other hand, crypto hackers are also using verified Twitter accounts to victimize users.

Identifying and Reporting

FTC provided some signs that the one you are talking to in dating platform is a scammer:

If they ask you for a plane ticket

If they are asking for financial aid

If they ask for your visa details or other banking information

If they claim they are working for an oil rig or for a military agency

On the other hand, if you want to report a suspected romance scammer, you can visit ReportFraud.ftc.gov so that authorities would assist you.

