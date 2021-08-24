OPPO Reveals MagVOOC Charging Tech, Counterpart of Apple's MagSafe

OPPO recently announced that it would pursue launching its MagVOOC, a wireless charging technology that is comparable to Apple's MagSafe charging system.

Upon Realme's revelation about its MagDart earlier this August, the BBK-owned brand has shown its own version of the technology.

The Guangdong-headquartered company first unveiled its newest creation during the Smart China Expo 2021 that has just started.

MagVOOC Products For Wireless Charging Technology

According to a report by Pocketnow on Tuesday, Aug. 24, the MagVOOC line-up is composed of a charging pad, a wireless power bank, and a charging stand. Somehow, these products have a close resemblance to the popular Apple MagSafe technology, but OPPO has a different take on its latest technology.

The 40W MagVOOC charging stand can allow an incomparable charging experience within 56 minutes. Through its 4,000mAh battery, the OPPO Ace 2 can now be fully charged in an instant.

For older smartphone models such as OPPO Find X3, only 30W will be used.

So far, what we know is the charging duration of the devices. OPPO has not yet mentioned if there is a required accessory to enable this feature.

In addition, it also features Qi-standard support as well as the other compatible devices for wireless charging experience at 15W.

Another MagVOOC product that OPPO demonstrated during the event was the 20W MagVOOC charging pad.

At first glance, this item could somehow pass as Realme's MagDart and Apple's MagSafe charger. The phone brand guaranteed that the charging pad would feature protection against overheating and voltage issues. It could also charge devices for up to 10W.

OPPO also disclosed some information about its MagVOOC power bank that can power up devices for up to 20W. It also supports Qi wireless charging like the previous products.

The power bank also contains a USB-C port that enables 10W wired charging. You can charge its battery for two hours.

OPPO Air Charging

On top of these MagVOOC charging accessories, OPPO has another surprise for fans who love wireless charging technology.

XDA Developers reported there is another feature dubbed OPPO Air Charging.

Through this technology, your smartphone can be charged for up to 7.5W over the air. The company said that the user should have no problem with the position of the charger. Regardless of angles, the device can still be charged.

At the moment, OPPO has not yet divulged details about the price of MagVOOC items. There is no information yet about their release date and what markets they will be available in.

Apple's AirPower Prototype Spotted?

Earlier this month, the unreleased AirPower made rounds online. The canceled product caught the attention of those who saw the product in 2019.

The Italian uploader behind the video said that he got the AirPower prototype from an e-factory in China. The owner also added that the product was originally an engineering prototype.

Apple has encountered many problems before the AirPower's release. The Cupertino giant said that the reason behind the cancellation was its inability to attain high standards.

