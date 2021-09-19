Google Pixel Fold's release during the Android 12.1 launch is likely to occur as the codename of the foldable phone was found inside the code of the Android 12.1

As per 9to5Google, it turns out that Google is working on another foldable device aside from the previous rumored Pixel Fold that carries the codename "Passport."

With much further digging, the news outlet that focuses on topics involving Google discovered that the search engine giant has another foldable phone in the works that goes by the name "Jumbojack."

Google Pixel Foldable Phone: Codename Passport

The initial rumored Google foldable phone was first revealed via the codename "Passport," which was expected to make its debut before the end of 2021.

However, more information about the upcoming Google Pixel Fold unraveled as the Beta of the Android 12 started rolling out.

Now, the upcoming release of Android in October known as the 12.1 is likely to include the Pixel foldable, according to TechRadar.

Another Google foldable device was seen at the code of the mid-cycle release of Android, "Jumbojack."

The codename Jumbojack device seems to feature two displays with the other screen hiding when the phone is folded--which is similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.

With these kinds of details showing up in the upcoming Android update, the device is likely coming along with it, 9to5Google further suggested in the same report.

It is to further note that the codename "Jumbojack" could be a reference to the cheeseburger from Jack in the Box.

However, it is still unclear if this suggests that the upcoming Google Pixel Fold will be sporting the "hamburger style" of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, instead of the same design as the Galaxy Z Fold.

Android 12.1 and Foldable Phone Experience

Meanwhile, XDA-Developers reported that Android 12.1 is expected to bring more foldable phone improvements along with it, including the split-screen divider and the taskbar under the screen.

What's more, Android 12.1 will also be home to other fold phone experiences like the unfolding animation of the user interface.

That said, the first Google Pixel Fold device is likely to see the light of the day along with the Android 12 and the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro sometime in October, which is a few weeks from now.

Google Pixel Fold Display

NotebookCheck further added that the Pixel Fold and the Google Pixel 6 Pro will launch together, flaunting the Samsung LTPO OLED displays.

Other high-end flagships, such as the OnePlus 9 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro line up similarly feature the LTPO OLED panels from Samsung Display, the panel division of the South Korean giant.

