NASA and the ISS Astronauts also use modern technology to lend them a hand while staying in the space station, and it is with the AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) technology. The astronauts have been using them for quite some time now, and it is meant to make their stay in the ISS easier and to help them with their tasks.

The International Space Station is a haven for all countries on Earth to come together, study, and do their supposed tasks while orbiting the planet several times a day. Previously, NASA has mentioned technologies like the Microsoft Holo Lens have been used in space, something which they utilized for the space station's repairs.

International Space Station: AR and VR Uses

The International Space Station astronauts have been using AR and VR for a long time now, and NASA says that it is extremely helpful in providing the space people the assistance they need. From repair needs to different experiments and research, these glasses have helped in integrating the scientists more into their work and focuses.

Not only was it used for work, research, and leisure, but the technology was there to film the everyday life of these astronauts under the "ISS Experience," a virtual reality experience that would simulate the events.

On the Earth, AR and VR may be more focused on leisure activities and entertainment, and that is because humans can afford this, as they have the time and space to do it. The International Space Station is known to be cooped up in a confined place, and the astronauts need to be precise in everything they do as it could be potentially dangerous.

Having said this, AR and VR are also used with caution and practiced with the highest possible safety guidelines to continue with their daily lives.

AR and VR in Space

AR and VR in space are extremely helpful, and it is because there are properties or features by these glasses that help in solving the everyday problems, down to the complex ones.

The AR and VR technology is being used by several astronauts like Scott Kelly, Megan McArthur, and Soichi Noguchi to repair several needs in the space station. Moreover, other astronauts have used it to simulate a "time travel" experience, something which is a concept of space and time that is fitting for the heavens.

Most of what the researchers and astronauts have focused on is the discovery of new things for humans to know and study, especially as it is a different experience up in the cosmos.

Should AR, VR be Developed in Space?

AR and VR should be developed for space, and it is something that needs to be done urgently, as the space race is progressing rapidly. Space tourism could soon be a thing, and AR or VR can help in preparing them on what to do, expect, or feel once up in the skies.

