Google's New York investment is still ongoing. The search engine giant company announced its play in the city recently, with an investment plan of around $250 million before 2021 ends.

However, it seems like Google would spend more than just millions of dollars. The giant tech manufacturer said that it would purchase the St. John's Terminal site, located at 550 Washington St. The infrastructure acquisition is expected to cost $2.1 billion dollars, which was confirmed this Tuesday, Sept. 21. Google said that it is already leasing the venue, saying that it would exercise an option to buy the terminal building. In its blog post, the search engine provider explained that the upcoming acquisition would serve as the anchor of its business in New York City. Google To Re-Open NYC's St. John's Terminal According to CNBC's latest report, Google's upcoming St. John's Terminal building acquisition would allow the area to reopen. However, New Yorkers would still have to wait for around 2023.

Some critics explained that this is an excellent innovation from Google, especially since the ongoing pandemic is still affecting its own business and those of other companies.

As of the moment, Google is not planning to allow its employees to go back to offices until January. The company's CEO Sundar Pichai said that he expects 20% of his staff t continue conducting remote work and telecommuting.

This means that less than half of Google's overall employees would still work in their houses. Aside from its NYC sector, Google is also improving some of its products.

These include the new Google 3,900-miles Grace Hopper Subsea Cable. On the other hand, it is also expected to release the latest Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Other Projects of Google

Aside from its New York investment, Forbes also reported that Google is considering relying on legal hackers to improve its system and other products.

This is quite similar to Apple since Google also announced that its new Bug Bounty Program would also offer cash rewards for individuals who can discover alarming bugs and other vulnerabilities.

Facebook also joins the giant search engine in spreading the campaign "Hacking is NOT a Crime."

