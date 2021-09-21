Apple iOS 15.1 Beta is bringing new features to the latest release of the Cupertino giant for its iPhone operating system, something which has been observed greatly with the iOS 14. It seems that it would take a lot before the most valuable technology company would settle on an absolute release of the iOS, something which would be changed constantly.

Apple iOS 15.1 Beta: Features

Apple's iOS 15.1 Beta would have plenty of features coming, as it aims to follow that of the iOS 14 legacy. Some of it includes the aforementioned COVID Vaccination card that can be saved on the Wallets application, iCloud's new Private Relay feature, the latest SharePlay version for 15.1, and more.

According to MacRumors, the new beta aims to bring the COVID-19 Vaccination Card feature to the Wallets app, something which Android users have already been enjoying as they store it virtually.

It would be helpful as a lot of establishments all over the country require proof of vaccination, and sometimes, having it on the card would be a hassle to bring.

SharePlay is a feature where users can allow friends or family to stream music, movies, or series via the FaceTime application, as well as use it to share the screen on a smartphone.

Other features coming would be the "Announce Call" and "Lossless Audio" support for the HomePod. These functions are speculated to come for the iOS 15.1, something which people can enjoy once it releases.

Read Also: 'Future' Apple iPhones Will Use Technology That Can Diagnose Depression, Cognitive Decline: Report

Apple iOS 15.1 Beta: When is it Releasing?

It was said that the iOS 15 was officially released to the public by September 20, but the first beta version is a new update and would be separate for that. For now, no dates have been given for its release, but it would focus on October, as it is already nearing the last weeks of September.

Should You Download It?

Apple has had a lot of features added in between different beta updates, as well as security features and patches that would fix the smartphone operating system in general. The iOS 14 has greatly shown that since its release during the September Fall event known as "Time Flies."

Despite having a lot of beta downloads or patches, Apple ensures that these releases would be meaningful and brings a lot of features that would help people in their daily use of the device. The latest iOS 14.5 has focused on security features like anti-fingerprint tracking for apps, share lyrics, unlock the iPhone using the Apple Watch, and more.

Nevertheless, this is what Apple aims to release with the iOS 15, something which the legacy of last year's OS has focused on, which is Privacy and data security for users.

Related Article: Apple AirPods to Offer 6-Months Subscription of Apple Music With Beats Purchase For Free-Here's How

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.