Chris Pratt's role in Super Marios Bros. movie was accurately predicted by a Twitter user way back in May 2020.

After the latest announcement from Nintendo, revealing that Chris Pratt is voicing Mario in the animated movie adaptation of the classic gaming title "Super Mario Bros.," a tweet from more than a year resurfaced.

Chris Pratt's Super Mario Bros. Movie Prediction

It turns out that someone from Twitter foresaw that Chris Patt is getting the lead role for the upcoming "Super Mario Bros." animated film.

The Twitter user that goes by the name StheGeneral wrote the prediction on the social media platform last May 22, 2020, saying that the upcoming "Super Mario Bros." movie will not be played by the original voice of Mario, Charles Martinet. Instead, "someone like Chris Pratt" will be taking the lead role.

I'm calling it now, the Mario Bros movie will NOT have Charles Martinet play Mario for no reason and cast someone like Chris Pratt — StheGeneral (@general_sthe) May 21, 2020

GamesRadar further noted that the prediction is a mere coincidence and not some work similar to Nostradamus. The news outlet added that Chris Pratt is one of the biggest names in the world of animated movie voice acting.

It is worth adding that Pratt also starred in other animated hits, such as Disney's Onward and tons of LEGO Movies. So, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" lead star is not an out-of-this-world choice for the "Mario" movie due to his previous animated projects.

However, some fans are still unimpressed with the decision to choose another voice actor than Martinet, who voiced not just Mario, but other characters like Wario, Waluigi, and Luigi.

It is to note that Martinet has been the voice of Mario since 1995.

Super Mario Bros. Movie and Chris Pratt

The upcoming movie based on the classic Nintendo game goes by the name "MARIO," and Chris Pratt is starring in the leading role in the "Super Mario" film adaptation. The game developer revealed during the Nintendo Direct event on Sept. 23 along with the new gaming titles on its console, the Switch.

As per CNET, the developer of the iconic game is working with Illumination, an animated studio behind popular movies, namely "The Secret Life of Pets" and "Despicable Me." It is worth noting that the Nintendo and Illumination collab was first revealed to the public four years ago or in 2017.

Now, the Japanese game developer giant further disclosed that the upcoming animated movie will hit the theaters in December 2022. Other Hollywood stars will join Pratt to voice other "Super Mario" characters, according to ScreenRant.

Jack Black is starring as Bowser, and Charlie Day is voicing Luigi. What's more, Anya Taylor-Joy will star Peach, Seth Rogen will be behind Donkey Kong's voice.

Meanwhile, Kevin Michael Richardson joins the cast as Kamek, Michael Key as Toad, Sebastian Maniscalo as Spike, and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

