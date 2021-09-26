iPad Mini 6's "Jelly Scrolling" issue, which produces a waving refresh display, is affecting its users of the new Apple tablet.

The 6th generation iPad Mini was launched along with the new iPhone 13, boasting its fast Apple A15 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity, and USB-C port--among its fresh features.

What's more, the smallest tablet of the Cupertino giant, the iPad Mini series, also got a radical redesign by following with the all-screen display look, which lets go of the home button and thick bezels, as per MacWorld.

As such, the new iPad Mini sports a bigger screen size than its predecessors with an 8.3 inches display, along with 800 nits of brightness, and True Tone.

iPad Mini 'Jelly Scrolling Issue'

According to 9to5Mac, Apple users spotted the "jelly scrolling" issue on the iPad Mini 6.

The news outlet further noted that the jelly scrolling issue seems to be a result of a glitch that makes the refreshing on the other side of the screen, either left or right, become slower. Thus, creating a wavy or wobbly effect while scrolling a web page or social media apps.

One of the reporters at The Verge, Dieter Bohn, wrote on his Twitter account about his encounter on a similar scrolling issue.

Bohn further posted a video of the jelly scrolling issue with a caption that highlighted the iPad Mini right and left scrolling inconsistencies.

The tech reporter also mentioned that the issue is "barely seen," at least in normal usage, but from time to time the scrolling effect bug becomes a noticeable problem.

Here is is slow-mo video of scrolling on the iPad Min i slowed down EVEN MORE in a frame-by-frame step through. Notice how the right moves up faster than the left.



In normal usage you barely see it, but every now and then it become noticeable. In landscape it goes away entirely pic.twitter.com/iq9LGJzsDI — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) September 22, 2021

iPad Mini 'Jelly Scrolling Issue' and Apple Demo Units

Meanwhile, an Apple customer told 9to5Mac in the same report that even the demo units displayed on the Apple Store experienced the same scrolling effect issue.

The unnamed customer saw the demo units after contacting the Cupertino giant to replace what seems to be a broken iPad Mini due to the scrolling issue.

Read Also: Apple Zero-Day: Update Your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and MORE with the Emergency Patch Immediately

iPad Mini 6: What to Expect

Meanwhile, on top of that major redesign, Apple also notably ditched the lightning port in favor of USB-C, allowing users to connect faster and seamlessly.

Not just that, the Cupertino giant also upgraded the cameras of the latest iPad Mini, sporting an ultra-wide 12-megapixel camera similar to the 9th generation iPad and the iPad Pro.

Like all of the tablets launched along with it, the iPad Mini is pre-installed with the latest iPadOS 15. That said, the smallest Apple tablet is also home to software features like Quick Note, Universal Control, and more.

The newer iPad Mini also got a higher price tag starting at $499, which is a hundred dollar increase from the previous generation.

Related Article: Apple October Event: Speculations for MacBook Pro 14-Inch, Mac Mini M1X, AirPods Gen 3, and MORE

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.