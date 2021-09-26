Michigan announces a new EV charging station initiative to help drivers visit more areas without worrying about running on empty electric car battery cells.

Related Article: California Autonomous EV Plan Aims To Restrict All Traditional and Hybrid Cars From Operating by 2030!

This just shows that Michigan doesn't want to get left behind when it comes to enhancing its own EV industry. As of the moment, various countries are making drastic efforts to make their cars mostly zero-emissions.

These include California, which recently announced a new bill restricting gas-based and hybrid automobiles from operating by 2030. Meanwhile, Michigan's so-called "Lake Michigan Electric Vehicle Circuit" would focus on charging stations.

The government explained that once the new EV innovation is completed, consumers would be able to drive in more areas than before, allowing them to visit attraction sites such as parks, lighthouses, as well as business locations.

Michigan EV Charing Station Initiative

According to CarAndDriver's latest report, the main goal of Michigan's new EV program is to develop more charging stations for public use.

Also Read: Honda Will Reportedly Use Google Android Auto Interface in 2022

"The circuit is going to entice residents and travelers to explore our incredible coastal communities and amenities while using clean energy, cutting pollution, and helping to protect our air and water," said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

When it comes to the completion date, the government hasn't confirmed the actual launch date yet of the new lake Michigan Electric Vehicle Circuit.

Involved engineers are planning to conduct a feasibility test this coming 2022 to know the needed budget and how long would it take to be finished.

In other news, Las Vegas could have a fleet of robotaxis from Hyundai and Motional this coming 2023. On the other hand, the United States could see self-driving FedEx trucks by 2023 as well.

Thailand To Produce Thousands of EV Units

Asian countries are also showing their interest in making their automobiles zero emissions. One of them is Thailand, with its giant EV manufacturer, Foxconn, announcing that it would produce 50,000 electric car units by 2030.

Yahoo Entertainment reported that the giant EV maker signed a contract with PTT to make this happen.

For more news updates about EV and other similar innovations, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.