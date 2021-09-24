California announced a new plan to make all its autonomous vehicles zero-emission, which is expected to happen this coming 2030. This means that government officials will try to prevent traditional and hybrid cars from operating on the state's roads.



This detail was confirmed by California Governor Gavin Newscom on Thursday, Sept. 23, after signing a new bill. The latest approved law, sponsored by various environmental groups, states that all gas-based and hybrid-powered autonomous car models should no longer run.

As of the moment, various parts of the United States are making efforts to make residents use zero-emission vehicles as carbon emissions rise in different countries. Now, California joins them as Newsom confirms his latest move against the sale and production of gas-based automobiles.

California To Make ALL Autonomous Cars Zero-Emission

According to The Verge's latest report, Governor Gavin already announced his two executive orders for clean energy-based cars back in 2020. The first one states that all cars sold by 2035 should be zero emissions.

Also Read: GM Ultium Drive Electric Motors Coming to Hummer EV, Buick Electra, and MORE

The other bill explained that all commercial vans and trucks sold and manufactured in California should also run on clean energy. This is quite an amazing initiative since it makes California the first U.S. state to halt sales of fossil fuel-bring cars.

Because of government officials' efforts, 15 more states already followed California's plan as they released similar bills to make their own running vehicles zero-emission.

In other news, U.S. would soon see self-driving FedEx trucks roaming the streets. On the other hand, environmentalists want to boycott Toyota, claiming that the manufacturer prevents EV development.

Michigan Also Announces EV-Based Project

California is not the only state that wants to help the rising EV industry. Michigan also announced its plan to build a highway that would automatically charge visiting EVs.

This would be a great innovation once it is completed since electric cars would no longer need to stop just to power up.

"Michigan was home to the first mile of paved road, and now we're paving the way for the roads of tomorrow with innovative infrastructure that will support the economy and the environment," said Governor Whitmer via Convenience's report.

For more news updates about California's EV plans and other similar initiatives, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Tesla Cybertruck's Hardware 4 Computer Will Be Produced By Samsung: Report

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.