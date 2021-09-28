A new type of solid-state battery, which was developed by LG Energy, has a promising outcome for electric vehicles in the future.

This battery cell uses pure silicon anode that could provide cheaper, but more effective energy for EVs.

Through the collaboration with UC San Diego researchers, scientists have created a game-changing battery that would better impact the automotive industry.

Why is Silicon Anode Ideal For Solid-State Battery?

According to a report by SlashGear, a recent finding suggests that the new-gen solid-state battery will provide a high-density and long-lasting energy to automobiles. It is also safe to use for EVs.

For instance, graphite anodes have less energy density compared to silicon.

However, there is a downside that we should know about the latter.

As an electric car undergoes continuous charging and discharging, silicon anodes could wear out easily. They regularly expand upon usage, especially when used in lithium-based cells with liquid electrolytes. This is the reason why some industries tend to avoid them.

Certain conditions should be met by solid-state batteries. For example, those cells which utilize metallic lithium anodes should maintain 140 degrees Fahrenheit temperature during the charging phase.

These batteries are not ideal for usage during cold days since they need heaters to be effective.

To solve the issue, San Diego researchers got rid of the binders and carbon in the silicon anodes. Instead of the usual liquid electrolyte, they made use of the solid electrolyte based on sulfide.

The study entitled "Carbon-free high-loading silicon anodes enabled by sulfide solid electrolytes" was published on Science journal.



Solid-State Batteries With Silicon Anodes For Fast Charging

The capability of a battery using a pure-silicon anode is beyond what was previously imagined.

Engadget explained that these solid-state batteries could maintain their stable condition at 80% capacity after 500 cycles of charging and discharging.

According to the findings of the researchers, these battery cells are more effective than other batteries since they could yield faster-charging rates for an electric vehicle.

At the moment, the researchers are planning to discover more about these solid-state batteries for their research. They now have the license to operate a Unigrid battery firm.

For Darren H.S. Tan, the lead author of the research, the development of the study has a lot of potential. Even though the study is still in the early stages, the scientists believe that it will be useful for future EV owners who want to save money and energy.

Tesla and Japan Test Solid-State Power Cells

In late 2020, Tesla was spotted to be investing in rapid-charging solid-state batteries for Tesla EVs in the next few years.

According to the Tesla co-founder at that time, the feat of the company could be considered as a "major breakthrough" in the industry.

Back in March, Japanese company Hitachi Zosen debuted the solid-state battery with an unusual feature. It not only powers up vehicles, but it could also supply energy even to satellites and other high-energy automobiles.

