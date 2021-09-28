A new Google Chrome zero-day exploit is currently putting the company's user data at risk. Various cybersecurity experts claimed that this issue could be more dangerous compared to common system flaws.

But, the giant search engine reassured its users that Chrome's new patches would fix the vulnerability so that massive data leaks would be prevented.

As of the moment, Google Chrome, one of the most reliable and safest browsers in the market, is used by more than two billion people across the world. This is why the company's developers need to make sure that the sensitive details they handle are safe from any malicious campaigns.

However, just like other browsers, Chrome would still have its own system vulnerabilities, especially since hackers and other cybercriminals can create methods or find ways to bypass its security features.

Google Chrome Zero-Day Could Leak Your Data

According to Republic World's latest report, Google's security researchers are now urging the public to update their Chrome browsers to the latest version.

They said that the new zero-day vulnerability of their system s allegedly being used by online attackers. Google's experts added that the new flaw currently targets Linux, Windows, and macOS consumers, which are included in the top PC systems in the computer market.

Since the new "CVE-2021-37973" is quite serious, Google already rolled out the Chrome 34.0.4606.61 stable update.

"We would also like to thank all security researchers that worked with us during the development cycle to prevent security bugs from ever reaching the stable channel," said the giant search engine via its official blog post.

Protecting Your Chrome

Protecting your sensitive details on Chrome is quite easy to do. You can do this by simply installing the latest Chrome 94.0.4606.61, which is available on the three targeted computer systems: macOS, Linux, and Windows.

Once you have done that, you can now rest at ease since Google already promised the new browser version would prevent the new zero-day exploit.

