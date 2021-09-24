Three Apple Zero-Day vulnerabilities are claimed to be active in the iPhone maker's latest smartphone system, iOS 15. This is alarming because security experts, who discovered the alleged active internal flaws, stated that the giant tech firm even tries to hide or cover up the issues.

Involved security experts confirmed the Zero-Day vulnerabilities after they participated in the company's ongoing Bug Bounty Program.

This current project of Apple aims to get some help from tech experts or cybersecurity researchers to breach their device systems and identify serious issues before actual hackers do.

Apple is offering cash rewards from $100,000 up to $1 million. However, it seems like Apple contradicts its goal since security experts claimed that it hides the alleged active Zero-Day flaws.

Three Apple Zero-Day Vulnerabilities Covered Up?

According to MacRumors' latest report, the rumored active iOS 15 Zero-Day flaws were first announced by Kosta Eleftheriou, an anonymous security expert who also participated in Apple's Bug Bounty Program.

"I want to share my frustrating experience participating in the Apple Security Bounty program," he said.

The cybersecurity researcher added that he first discovered four flaws in the iOS system. The first one was already fixed after iOS 14.7 was released.

However, he added that the three remaining software vulnerabilities are active in the latest iOS 15. Kosta claimed that instead of fixing these flaws, Apple decided to exclude them from the list on the security content page.

When he confronted them, the security expert said that Apple apologized to him, saying that the remaining system issues would be included in the next patch.

As of the moment, the best thing you can do as a consumer is to wait for Apple's promise about the vulnerabilities since the company seems to be pretty busy with its other products.

These include the enhancement of the Apple iPhone 13, as well as its USB-C transition.

How Serious is Zero-Day?

Norton's official blog post explained that Zero-Day vulnerability is one of the most serious system issues that a device could suffer from.

It allows malicious actors to take advantage of a software's security flaw. After that, the Zero-Day would allow them to access the victim's gadget, leading to massive data exploitation.

Right now, Apple is just one of the companies trying to prevent Zero-Day vulnerabilities.

For more news updates about Apple Zero-Day and other serious security threats, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

