Amazon Astro is a robot that was recently released by the e-commerce company, and now, there are developer leaks that claim it "breaks" easily, and that it was rushed by the company. There are no reasons as to why it needs to be rushed by Amazon, especially as there are no robotics summit or no rivals have done this end of September.

However, the company has released it earlier today, and it brought massive hype on the new robot that has wheels for mobility and an LED touch screen for a face. Nobody knows why Amazon has brought a robot to production, and it features its ever-trusty AI assistant, Alexa, to be the voice and help out users with regards to commands and response.

Amazon Astro Has Issues?

It was recently claimed that the new robot assistant made by Amazon was flawed, and most new things are as it has limited reviews and a little hands-on experience from customers, and it only came from developers. However, certain developers came forth and were honest about the issues, and this was reported by Vice.

First off, the Sentry option of Astro was said to stalk or follow people around, meaning that it could see and track the movements of a person inside a household.

It requires a person to register a voice and face, especially those who would stay in the house frequently so that Astro would not recognize it as a stranger and stop its "investigation" mode. Users can then ask the robot to "stop" via app or voice command to stop it from following around or "away" to tell that the owner would not be at home.

Next, the developers that have shared the leak have said that it is full of flaws and not the regular ones that come with new devices. The developers said that this was a rushed project, something which was not yet ready at the moment.

Vice's report detailed that the developers said it breaks easily and that it throws itself off the stairs, disregarding the steps it cannot walk down on.

Why did Amazon Create Astro?

Amazon made Astro under the "Day One" culture, which aims to bring a new set of gadgets for the home, something that would integrate technology with home needs.

Astro is the latest addition here and would bring a new feature to the ensemble by being the smart robot assistant.

Amazon Astro, Is it Worth it?

Amazon Astro is a fairly new device, so it is important for people to carefully consider the pros and cons of buying the device for their home. Currently, it has only a few reviews, and that would not be enough to tell a person if the device is reliable and worth it.

Furthermore, the reports from the said Amazon insider already goes against the bot, and this could be something to consider, apart from its specs and features.

