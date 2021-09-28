Xbox Series X was rumored that it would drop to Microsoft's direct store online, and it is one worth looking at, especially as it would be a sure thing with the company. The software company has also announced that the Xbox Series X would have support for Dolby Vision coming soon, and it is something that would enhance the console's performance.

The Xbox restock has been hard to come by in recent weeks, and people have been waiting around for the console a long time now, as the chip shortage does not seem to end. Moreover, the drop of Microsoft's Xbox Series X Halo edition did not help, as it only made the console more limited and in-demand as it is one popular title.

Xbox Series X and Dolby Vision

Dolby Vision is here, and according to Microsoft, it can be enabled via capable televisions so that it may be enjoyed whenever using or playing with the Xbox Series S and X. The console is already Dolby Vision ready, and the games are now optimized for HDR, and the only thing left was the arrival of it in the console.

Where to Get Xbox Series X Restock Drops?

It was said that Microsoft would be the next one to drop, and it has been expected by gamers for a long time now, but it just was not happening in recent times. Now, Microsoft's direct store is the speculated one for a drop this week, and it would be one store to monitor.

Microsoft

Microsoft Status: Out of Stock, check for updates as Microsoft updates its website, rumored to have a drop this week, after consecutive cancellation of this speculation.

Price: $499 (SRP)

Check out Microsoft's website for Xbox Series X Console and Deals.

Walmart

Walmart Status: Out of Stock; Check back for updates known for constant restocking, one of the most consistent retail stores for the restocks on Wednesdays of each week.

Price: $499 SRP (Black or White 512 GB Variant)

Check out Xbox Series X's Listing on Walmart.

Amazon Status: Out of Stock; Check back for updates but has no significant stock drops for months now.

Price: $499 SRP (Black or White 512 GB Variant)

Check out Xbox Series X's Listing on Amazon.

Best Buy

Best Buy Status: Out of Stock; Check back for updates known for constant restocking.

Price: $499 SRP (Black or White 512 GB Variant)

Check out Xbox Series X's Listing on Best Buy.

GameStop

GameStop Status: Currently out-of-stock, follow GameStop's Twitter account for restock updates and drops, known for offering bundles with games. Known for restocks from Wednesdays.

Price: $499 SRP

Check out Xbox Series X's Listing on GameStop.

Target

Target Status: Out of Stock; Check back for updates, known for having surprise drops, also known for restock events during Thursdays.

Price: $499 SRP (Black or White 512 GB Variant)

Check out Xbox Series X's Listing on Target.

