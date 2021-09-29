Best Buy GPU Restock: NVIDIA RTX-30 GPUs Could Likely Come on October 1

Best Buy is the closest shop that could potentially open restocks for NVIDIA RTX 30-Series GPUs for this week. The retailer is expected to go live soon for the upcoming announcement, according to an insider.

For those who are looking for a perfect retailer to score a graphics card, you could now have the chance to get one on Oct.1.

Best Buy GPU Restock Soon?

According to a report by PCGamer on Wednesday, Sept. 29, the rumors about Best Buy's GPU restock came from the tweet of a prominent restock monitor, GPU Restock on Twitter.

Previously, the renowned account has accurately predicted the last graphics card restock on the said retailer. Although we haven't yet heard an official statement from Best Buy about this, the stock drop has a high probability of happening soon.

PC Gamer also noted that people who are familiar with Best Buy GPU restock said that it could possibly take place on upcoming Friday, Oct.1.

If this schedule occurs, expect to see many customers in the queue.

Moreover, there are tickets that will be distributed to the buyers. This is what Best Buy did in the past when it comes to graphics card drops.

Best Buy RTX 3080 GPU: How to Buy

Another popular tech publication site, Toms Guide wrote that the RTX 30-series cards are expected to come out at select Best Buy stores.

According to the source, the RTX 3080 stocks could be seen on the last days of September because the pattern happens at the end of the month.

The last time Best Buy had a restock was on Aug. 26.

If you are quite new to this retailer, buying in Best Buy is easy with the following steps.

First, you need to create a Best Buy account for the transaction. Make sure you fill-up the important details such as your name, address, phone number, and more.

Having an account before the purchase will secure you with a guaranteed RTX 3080. This also paves the way for faster checkout of the product.

During the day of the GPU restock, pay attention to the product page. Try to refresh it when you spot a yellow button bearing "add to cart."

This also applies to the grey button which says "please wait."

If you see that the RTX 3080 stock is no longer appearing, you might want to alter your current location to see the available supplies in other branches.

Additionally, always check your email and messages for notification regarding the restock. Since Best Buy is releasing cards in waves, it's always good to be an early bird so you won't miss the elusive drops.

NVIDIA RTX-30 Series Super Leak

Earlier this week, the rumors about the alleged RTX 30-Super lineup have been recently swirling across online platforms. The new batch of super GPUs shows a promising set of high-level features.

Since you have come already for the Best Buy GPU restock, you might want to check the effective tips on how you can successfully obtain a graphics card this 2021.

