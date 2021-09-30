(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Was the Market Crash a False Alarm? Top 10 Cryptocurrency Shows Bullish 24hr Change

With a lot of talk about a potential upcoming market crash, the top 10 cryptocurrencies show a bullish 24hr change. The real question, however, is whether or not this upcoming bull trap or the market could be really bullish.

What do Experts Say About an Upcoming Cryptocurrency Market Crash?

As of the moment, there are a lot of eyes on cryptocurrency from NFT games like Axie Infinity and other platforms like the up-and-coming to Cardano with its new Alonzo update aimed to target smart contract developers and challenge the massive Ethereum. As of the moment, however, the state of cryptocurrency is currently in question as to whether it is bearish or bullish.

One of the known financial icons and the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, is saying there is an upcoming market crash that seems potentially scary since it won't only cover just stocks but also cryptocurrency. This, of course, is still just his statement as analysts and researchers are giving mixed opinions regarding cryptocurrency in general.

In fact, another known crypto figure, Mr. Whale, notes that he will buy Bitcoin once it drops below the $10,000 price point. This, of course, is still far from the current $41,000 price point that Bitcoin is currently trading at. Despite the bearish 30 day change, the last 24 hours have been good for the top 10 cryptocurrencies.

Check out the Top 10 Cryptocurrency Changes in the Last 24hrs:

1. BNB

Price: 367.79 USD

24 hour percentage change: +10.2%

7 day percentage change: -8.7%

30 day percentage change: -20.3%

2. HEX

Price: 0.41 USD

24 hour percentage change: +3.9%

7 day percentage change: -3.8%

30 day percentage change: +66.7%

3. XRP

Price: 0.93 USD

24 hour percentage change: +3.8%

7 day percentage change: -7.5%

30 day percentage change: -15.8%

4. SOL

Price: 135.27 USD

24 hour percentage change: +2.5%

7 day percentage change: -8.8%

30 day percentage change: +22.6%

5. ETH

Price: 2,853 USD

24 hour percentage change: +1.5%

7 day percentage change: -7.3%

30 day percentage change: -11.5%

6. BTC

Price: 41,580 USD

24 hour percentage change: +1.2%

7 day percentage change: -4.7%

30 day percentage change: -11.8%

7. ADA

Price: 2.06 USD

24 hour percentage change: +1.0%

7 day percentage change: -8.7%

30 day percentage change: -24.7%

8. DOGE

Price: 0.20 USD

24 hour percentage change: 0.8%

7 day percentage change: -11.4%

30 day percentage change: -27.1%

9. USDC

Price: 1.00 USD

24 hour percentage change: +0.1%

7 day percentage change: +0.1%

30 day percentage change: +0.1%

10. USDT

Price: 1.00 USD

24 hour percentage change: -0.0%

7 day percentage change: +0.1%

30 day percentage change: -0.0%

How to Learn More About Cryptocurrency?

The movements of the top 10 cryptocurrencies can be tracked by following WhaleBot Alerts on Telegram. For those that want to monitor where whale money is moving, WhaleBot Alerts also shows when big transfers are being made through the blockchain complete with TXid.

Other monitoring tools include CoinGecko, where information regarding the most reliable cryptocurrencies can also be tracked. The ranking of each cryptocurrency can also be seen on CoinGecko. It is important to do your own research or DYOR before investing in anything.

