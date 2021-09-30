This Tesla Model 3 driver might have done the most insensitive thing in the United Kingdom, especially since the nation is suffering from a massive gasoline crisis.

"Petrol crisis in the UK. I better feel this up. Oh yeah, I don't need to," he jokingly said via his official TikTok account.

His viral video was able to generate more than 500 comments, 57,000 likes, and 2,200 shares.

Because of this, many gas-based automobile owners were angered. Some of them even said that the man would have a hard time if electricity is also cut off in the U.K.

On the other hand, one of the commentators also shared his joke, saying that it is still quicker to fill the tank of a conventional car compared to charging an EV. Meanwhile, one of them said that the gas shortage is not true. He added that the crisis only appeared because the media says there is a gasoline crisis.

Tesla Model 3 Prankster Now Criticized!

According to Teslarati's latest report, the Tesla Model 3 driver is from Swansea, Wales. Since his prank was conducted during the U.K. gasoline shortage, it was able to generate 1 million views in a short period.

Since many car owners criticized his action, he clarified that his video was supposed to be a joke to make things lighter in the country. On the other hand, it was also discovered that he is not the real owner of the Tesla Model 3.

The viral TikTok user just borrowed his wife's car, saying that she is actually the owner since she is the rich one. He also explained that he only made the video because he saw that there was a big queue at the shell station he was passing by.

The driver added that his video was just a random idea and was not posted to offend car owners suffering from the massive gasoline shortage.

Is U.K. Gas Crisis That Serious?

As of the moment, it seems like the fuel shortage in the United Kingdom is pretty serious.

CNN Business reported that the U.K. government was forced to deploy its troops so that these soldiers can help residents have their car fuel.

Last Monday, Sept. 27, the British Army tankers were dispersed in the streets to assist drivers that are running out of gas. The massive gasoline shortage is still unresolved.

But, government officials reassured residents that they are doing everything in their powers.

