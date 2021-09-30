Facebook is, once again, facing another lawsuit after U.S. lawmakers accused the giant social media platform of exploiting young users to make a profit.

They claimed that Facebook posts could have harmful effects on teenagers, which could affect their mental health. On Thursday, Sept. 30, the online platform faced a new Senate hearing titled "Protecting Kids Online: Facebook, Instagram, and Mental Health Harms."

The meeting revealed some stories on how the social media company's service affects children and FB's alleged activities to downplay this issue publicly.

One of these issues revolves around its Instagram. Authorities claimed that the Facebook-owned photo-sharing application negatively affects young users, especially teen girls, specifically when it comes to their physical appearances.

Facebook To Be Forced To Change Its Children Safety Policy?

According to The Washington Post's latest report, the rising concerns about Facebook's service could make the U.S. government force it to change its Child Safety Policy.

"Facebook has shown us once again that it is incapable of holding itself accountable," said the Connecticut Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal, via CNET.

He added that Facebook doesn't care about the mental health of its young consumers. Instead, the social media giant tends to focus on its service's growth. As of the moment, U.S. lawmakers are making drastic efforts to ensure that online platforms, especially Facebook, have a child-friendly ecosystem.

Because of the issues it is facing, some experts claimed a Facebook boycott could take place. On the other hand, various Facebook-based researches show that Instagram is really toxic to teenage girls.

Facebook Removes Instagram Child Version Temporarily

Facebook is also adjusting its innovations so that the issues it is facing will no longer get worst.

One of its efforts is putting the child version of Instagram on hold. This move came after child advocacy groups forced FB to remove its new service called "Instagram Kids."

This detail was confirmed by Adam Mosseri, the current Instagram Chief Officer.

For more news updates about Facebook and other giant social media platforms, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

