Apple's iPhone 13 is shipping with EarPods, but that is only a special considerations case for France where last year, it presented a lawsuit to the Cupertino giant, along with a $90,000 criminal fine. This was the case for the iPhone 12 that was released in October 2020, but it has been carried on to 2021's release of the iPhone 13 for the European country.

The California Streaming event has revealed the iPhone 13, the latest smartphone line of the company, which has all the advanced and nifty features that Apple can give to consumers. However, this does not move the other releases to be irrelevant, as the Apple Watch Series 7, iPad Mini, iPad 9th Gen, are also here to complete the experience.

Apple iPhone 13 EarPods in France

France has indeed received boxes or shipments with the EarPods for every purchase of the iPhone 13, and the report said that Apple did not break tradition after its supposed plans last year. In the 2020 release of the iPhone 12, Apple has explained to the public that they would not ship accessories like Lightning connectors and the EarPods for boxes of the 2020 device.

This has caused people to be confused or disappointed as some expect new accessories to come with their purchase of the device, as some Apple freebies get broken or malfunctioned along the way. That being said, Apple has a special consideration for this in France, especially as it is written in the law that it needs to bring it for the children.

Yes, the law is for the children in France, especially as the government wants a "hands-free" experience for the youth under 14, as they are prone to getting the radiation or waves from smartphone use.

How About in the US?

In the US, the iPhone 13 remains as to how it was released with the iPhone 12 where it has no Lightning connectors and EarPods, and this is a bummer for those that still expect it after a year. Last year, Apple said that its reason is for the environment, to reduce the carbon footprint for larger boxes and more accessories to manufacture.

However, Apple offers these device accessories as separate purchases for people with broken wires and earphones which they can no longer reuse or recycle.

EarPods or AirPods?

The EarPods are known to be an iPhone staple since its original release in 2007, but it was not originally called that name.

Before the cancellation of EarPods in the package, Apple released this with the iPhone 11, alongside its Lightning connector with a USB-C availability, and a power adaptor that is capable of fast charging.

Now, if you are planning to buy an EarPods from Apple, it would cost $19, plus shipping, or having it free by buying it in-store or alongside the iPhone. That would already give users the option to go for the Lightning-ready device or purchase the 3.5mm jack with a separate dongle purchase.

However, users can opt to be wireless by purchasing the AirPods device, from $159 and up.

