"Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water" has released a new trailer, and it presents a plot that contains several elements of the upcoming game, especially with regards to its plot, first-look, and other additional information. That being said, the trailer called "True Account - The Truth About Mt. Hikami" offers a chilling plot for the game.

'Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black' Water New Trailer

Koei Tecmo's horror franchise has gotten a new trailer, and it would surely bring chills up and down one's spine as it lures the audience in on a mind-boggling revelation. The trailer speaks of a "true account" of the game itself, but it is not necessarily based on a "true story" or experiences of a person, rather the many legends and beliefs of Japan.

That being said, "Fatal Frame" Maiden of Black Water" and the entire franchise of the game offers something which other horror genres cannot, and this is what made the title famous. The new trailer centers on the main setting of the game, which is Mount Hikami, or a mountain that is filled with the supernatural and poltergeist elements that would surely bring the creeps.

The game is set for release, and fans are getting excited about its arrival to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, X, and Xbox One, as well as the PC platform.

What is the 'Truth About Mt. Hikami'

The "True Account - Truth About Mt. Hikami" is a story about what makes the mountain an ominous one, a dangerous place for people to venture to, and is filled with terror and occult. The infamous fictional mountain has a lot of secrets that people do not know but has a lot to make people (in the game) feel, as dark entities surround its very name.

The release by Koei Tecmo is a harrowing sight to see, bringing on the chills and spooks right this October, and it sets the expectations for the upcoming game as the heroines struggle to fight the dark elements surrounding the mountain.

The game's horror genre is making a lot of fans more excited, especially as the developers teased that it would have a sequel should the "Maiden of Blackwater" be a success.

'Fatal Frame' Release for October

"Fatal Frame: Maiden of Blackwater" was revealed several months ago, and it has filled the online world with excitement, especially for the franchise's return. The game is set for a digital release on October 28, and it sets the time right for the Halloween season, exactly when it is near the holiday, and the scares are sought after by gamers.

It has been seven years since the last installment of "Fatal Frame", and a lot of fans speculate that this release is a remake of the 2014 game of the same title.

